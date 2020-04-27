Growth of the Scar Treatment Industry – Global Market Insights, Share and Future Scope

As communication has become easier in today’s time, owing to the excessive use of internet and social media applications, such as Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook, people are exposed to the whole world out there, which has brought in a heightened awareness regarding appearances and aesthetics. This has immensely contributed to the growing demand for cosmetic surgeries and scar treatment products.

A study published by P&S Intelligence estimated that the scar treatment market would grow at a 10.5% CAGR from $19.2 billion in 2017, ultimately generating a revenue of $34.9 billion. Scars are the body’s natural way of replacing and healing broken or damaged skin. They are made of fibrous tissue and may occur due to various reasons, such as injuries, infections, inflammation, and surgeries.

Scar treatment aims at reducing the prominence of scars on the skin using various methods, including creams, ointments, and even laser treatments. The different types of scars are contracture, post-surgical, keloid and hypertrophic scars, and acne, and stretch marks. In 2017, the largest demand for treatment products was for post-surgical scars. It is further predicted that with the increasing number of surgical procedures in the coming years, the demand for effective post-surgical scar treatment would rise further.

The fastest growing scar treatment market is projected to be Asia-Pacific in the near future. This could be attributed to the importance of flawless skin that is embedded in many Asian cultures, as well as the growing focus on personal wellbeing. In India, as per the World Health Organization, every year, about 1,000,000 people suffer from burns of varying degrees; burns may also lead to scar formation. Factors such as the rising prevalence of skin diseases and even the increasing disposable income are instrumental in driving the demand for scar treatment products and technologies in the region.