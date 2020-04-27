Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Paper Hand Towels Market | Analysis, Dynamics, Forecast and Supply Demand 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Paper Hand Towels Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Paper Hand Towels Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Paper Hand Towels Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Paper Hand Towels Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Paper Hand Towels Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Paper Hand Towels market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Key companies operating in the global Paper Hand Towels market include _Kimberly-Clark, Essity (from SCA), Procter & Gamble, Georgia-Pacific, Sofidel, Empresas CMPC, Hengan International, APP (Sinar Mas Group), WEPA, Metsa Group, Kruger, Cascades, C & S, ICT Group

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Paper Hand Towels Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Segmental Analysis :

The report has classified the global Paper Hand Towels industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Paper Hand Towels manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Paper Hand Towels industry.

Global Paper Hand Towels Market Segment By Type:

Pulp Paper, Recycled Paper

Global Paper Hand Towels Market Segment By Applications:

Household, Commercial

Critical questions addressed by the Paper Hand Towels Market report

What are the key market drivers and restraints ?

and ? What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

until the end of the forecast period? Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share ?

? Which region will lead the global Paper Hand Towels market in terms of growth ?

? What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future ?

? What are the upcoming applications ?

? How will the global Paper Hand Towels market develop in the mid to long term?

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Paper Hand Towels Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Paper Hand Towels Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Pulp Paper

1.3.3 Recycled Paper

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Paper Hand Towels Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Household

1.4.3 Commercial

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Paper Hand Towels Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Paper Hand Towels Industry

1.6.1.1 Paper Hand Towels Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Paper Hand Towels Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Paper Hand Towels Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Paper Hand Towels Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Paper Hand Towels Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Paper Hand Towels Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Paper Hand Towels Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Paper Hand Towels Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Paper Hand Towels Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Paper Hand Towels Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Paper Hand Towels Industry Trends

2.4.1 Paper Hand Towels Market Top Trends

2.4.2 Market Drivers

2.4.3 Paper Hand Towels Market Challenges

2.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Paper Hand Towels Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Paper Hand Towels Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Paper Hand Towels Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Paper Hand Towels Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Paper Hand Towels Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Paper Hand Towels by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Paper Hand Towels Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Paper Hand Towels Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Paper Hand Towels Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Paper Hand Towels as of 2019)

3.4 Global Paper Hand Towels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Paper Hand Towels Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Paper Hand Towels Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Paper Hand Towels Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Paper Hand Towels Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Paper Hand Towels Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Paper Hand Towels Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Paper Hand Towels Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Paper Hand Towels Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Paper Hand Towels Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Paper Hand Towels Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Paper Hand Towels Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Paper Hand Towels Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Paper Hand Towels Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Paper Hand Towels Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Paper Hand Towels Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Paper Hand Towels Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Paper Hand Towels Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Paper Hand Towels Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Paper Hand Towels Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Paper Hand Towels Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Paper Hand Towels Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Paper Hand Towels Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Paper Hand Towels Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Paper Hand Towels Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Paper Hand Towels Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Paper Hand Towels Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Paper Hand Towels Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Paper Hand Towels Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Paper Hand Towels Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Paper Hand Towels Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Paper Hand Towels Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Paper Hand Towels Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Paper Hand Towels Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Paper Hand Towels Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Paper Hand Towels Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Paper Hand Towels Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Paper Hand Towels Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Paper Hand Towels Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Paper Hand Towels Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Paper Hand Towels Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Paper Hand Towels Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Paper Hand Towels Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Paper Hand Towels Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Paper Hand Towels Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Paper Hand Towels Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Paper Hand Towels Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Paper Hand Towels Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Paper Hand Towels Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Paper Hand Towels Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Kimberly-Clark

11.1.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Information

11.1.2 Kimberly-Clark Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.1.3 Kimberly-Clark Paper Hand Towels Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Kimberly-Clark Paper Hand Towels Products and Services

11.1.5 Kimberly-Clark SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Kimberly-Clark Recent Developments

11.2 Essity (from SCA)

11.2.1 Essity (from SCA) Corporation Information

11.2.2 Essity (from SCA) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.2.3 Essity (from SCA) Paper Hand Towels Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Essity (from SCA) Paper Hand Towels Products and Services

11.2.5 Essity (from SCA) SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Essity (from SCA) Recent Developments

11.3 Procter & Gamble

11.3.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information

11.3.2 Procter & Gamble Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.3.3 Procter & Gamble Paper Hand Towels Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Procter & Gamble Paper Hand Towels Products and Services

11.3.5 Procter & Gamble SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Procter & Gamble Recent Developments

11.4 Georgia-Pacific

11.4.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Information

11.4.2 Georgia-Pacific Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.4.3 Georgia-Pacific Paper Hand Towels Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Georgia-Pacific Paper Hand Towels Products and Services

11.4.5 Georgia-Pacific SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Georgia-Pacific Recent Developments

11.5 Sofidel

11.5.1 Sofidel Corporation Information

11.5.2 Sofidel Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.5.3 Sofidel Paper Hand Towels Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Sofidel Paper Hand Towels Products and Services

11.5.5 Sofidel SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Sofidel Recent Developments

11.6 Empresas CMPC

11.6.1 Empresas CMPC Corporation Information

11.6.2 Empresas CMPC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.6.3 Empresas CMPC Paper Hand Towels Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Empresas CMPC Paper Hand Towels Products and Services

11.6.5 Empresas CMPC SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Empresas CMPC Recent Developments

11.7 Hengan International

11.7.1 Hengan International Corporation Information

11.7.2 Hengan International Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.7.3 Hengan International Paper Hand Towels Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Hengan International Paper Hand Towels Products and Services

11.7.5 Hengan International SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Hengan International Recent Developments

11.8 APP (Sinar Mas Group)

11.8.1 APP (Sinar Mas Group) Corporation Information

11.8.2 APP (Sinar Mas Group) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.8.3 APP (Sinar Mas Group) Paper Hand Towels Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 APP (Sinar Mas Group) Paper Hand Towels Products and Services

11.8.5 APP (Sinar Mas Group) SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 APP (Sinar Mas Group) Recent Developments

11.9 WEPA

11.9.1 WEPA Corporation Information

11.9.2 WEPA Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.9.3 WEPA Paper Hand Towels Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 WEPA Paper Hand Towels Products and Services

11.9.5 WEPA SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 WEPA Recent Developments

11.10 Metsa Group

11.10.1 Metsa Group Corporation Information

11.10.2 Metsa Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.10.3 Metsa Group Paper Hand Towels Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Metsa Group Paper Hand Towels Products and Services

11.10.5 Metsa Group SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Metsa Group Recent Developments

11.11 Kruger

11.11.1 Kruger Corporation Information

11.11.2 Kruger Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.11.3 Kruger Paper Hand Towels Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Kruger Paper Hand Towels Products and Services

11.11.5 Kruger SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Kruger Recent Developments

11.12 Cascades

11.12.1 Cascades Corporation Information

11.12.2 Cascades Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.12.3 Cascades Paper Hand Towels Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Cascades Paper Hand Towels Products and Services

11.12.5 Cascades SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Cascades Recent Developments

11.13 C & S

11.13.1 C & S Corporation Information

11.13.2 C & S Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.13.3 C & S Paper Hand Towels Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 C & S Paper Hand Towels Products and Services

11.13.5 C & S SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 C & S Recent Developments

11.14 ICT Group

11.14.1 ICT Group Corporation Information

11.14.2 ICT Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.14.3 ICT Group Paper Hand Towels Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 ICT Group Paper Hand Towels Products and Services

11.14.5 ICT Group SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 ICT Group Recent Developments

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Paper Hand Towels Sales Channels

12.2.2 Paper Hand Towels Distributors

12.3 Paper Hand Towels Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Paper Hand Towels Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Paper Hand Towels Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Paper Hand Towels Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Paper Hand Towels Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Paper Hand Towels Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Paper Hand Towels Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Paper Hand Towels Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Paper Hand Towels Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Paper Hand Towels Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Paper Hand Towels Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Paper Hand Towels Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Paper Hand Towels Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Paper Hand Towels Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Paper Hand Towels Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Paper Hand Towels Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Paper Hand Towels Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Paper Hand Towels Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Paper Hand Towels Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

