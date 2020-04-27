North America Human Resource Management Software Market : Information, Figures and Analytical Insights Upto 2027

Growing Adoption of Workforce Analytics Solutions in Human Resource Departments is one of the prominent factor for the growth of human resource management software market

Latest market study on “Human Resource Management Software Market to 2027 by Component ( Solutions ( Core HR, Recruiting and Talent Management, Workforce Planning and Analytics, Others ) and Services (Professional Services ( Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance, Training and Consulting ) and Managed Services)); Enterprise Size ( Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise ); End User ( Educational Institutes, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Others ) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the human resource management software market is estimated to reach US$ 30,061.8 Mn by 2027 from US$ 15,789.9 Mn in 2018. The report includes a key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

North America Human resource management software Companies Mentioned Accenture PLC

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

IBM Corporation

Kronos Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

Paycom Software, Inc.

SAP SE

Ultimate Software Group Inc.

Workday, Inc.

The technological innovative solutions are helping technology companies across the world to accelerate their digital transformation adoption. Various business leaders across the world rank employee retention as a critical business requirement. Managing employee turnover is one of the biggest challenges of the human resource (HR) departments of many businesses. High employee turnover inevitably leads to a new phase of recruitment, which is both time-consuming and costly. According to the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the entire cycle of compensation, training, recruitment, and lost productivity can cost a business somewhere from 90% to 200% of the old employee’s yearly salary. The growing adoption of human resource management software across large enterprises is expected to create new opportunities for the global human resource management software market during the forecasted period.

North America held a major share of the human resource management software market in 2018, and it is expected to continue its dominance in terms of share during the forecast period as well. IT Infrastructure development, the presence of a huge number of SMEs, and the focus on adopting automated technologies are some of the major factors driving the growth of the human resource management software market in this region. In 2018, Europe and APAC held the second and third position, respectively, in the global human resource management software market. The other growing regions, such as the Middle East, Africa, and South America, are anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for human resource management software market players during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

In APAC, developing economies, such as India and China, and Southeast Asian countries are witnessing considerable growth in their GDPs and per capita income every years. India is one of the primary markets having a growing software industry by leveraging abundant growth opportunities for the HRMS market. Moreover, many significant players in the software industry, as well as other sectors, have established their operating units in China. Thus, the bolstering software sector has led to the growth of the HRMS market across the region. Similarly, in Europe, the EU is among the world’s largest and most technologically advanced regions. The Public Employment Services (PES) allow jobseekers to get connected with employers and is structured differently for every country. The PES match supply as well as the demand of the labor market with the help of placement, information, and active support services at the national, local, and European levels.

