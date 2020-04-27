Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Wound Care Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Leading Players, Growth and Future Scope

The global wound care market size generated a revenue of $24,482.9 million in 2015 and is projected to advance at a 6.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2016–2022). The market is growing due to the rising geriatric population, increasing road accidents, surging incidence of chronic wounds, rising volume of surgeries, and increasing burn cases. Different wound care products, namely traditional wound care products, wound closure products, and advanced wound care products, are utilized for treating various kinds of wounds. These products are used in both outpatient and inpatient facilities.

When application is taken into consideration, the wound care market is categorized into burn, ulcer, and surgical wound. Among these, the surgical wound category dominated the market during the historical period (2012–2015) and is expected to account for the major share of the market during the forecast period as well. In terms of wound type, the market is bifurcated into acute and chronic wound. Between these, the larger share of the market was held by the chronic wound classification during the historical period, which is going to retain its position during the forecast period.

The surging number of road accidents is another factor which is driving the growth of the wound care market. About 20 million to 50 million people suffer from non-fatal injuries because of road crashes every year, according to a report by the World Health Organization (2016). The wound that is formed during road accident is exposed to bodily fluids, microbes, debris, and soil. If there is case of tissue loss during the accident, the wound takes longer time to heal. Wound care products are utilized for preventing a wound from microbial infections, cleaning, and dressing.

The increasing burn cases around the world is also a major driving factor of the wound care market. Burns caused by different factors, such as friction, heat, electricity, radiation, and chemicals, result in severe loss of tissue, blood vessels, and skin. Traditional and advanced wound care products, such as sponges, artificial skin and substitutes, hydrocolloid dressing, gauzes, bandages, collagen dressing, and hydrogel dressing, are used for the treatment of burns. Furthermore, wound closure products, including staples, fibrin sealants, and sutures, are utilized as adjunct therapeutic options for treating burns.

Hence, the market is growing due to the surging number of road accidents, burn cases, and increasing volume of surgeries.