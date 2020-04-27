Sleep Apnea Devices Market by 2020-2025 Focusing on Leading Players ResMed Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fisher & Paykel

According to a new market research study titled ‘Sleep Apnea Devices Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Diagnostic Devices, Therapeutic devices, and End-Users. The global Sleep Apnea Devices market is calculated to account for US$ 8,305.3 Mn by 2025 as compared to US$ 5,731.3 Mn in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The report highlights the market scenario of the global sleep apnea devices.

The global sleep apnea devices market is a matured market in the developing countries as well as developing economies worldwide. Key factors driving the growth of the market are increased usage of oral devices and technological developments by major players. For instance, in May 2017, Fisher & Paykel launched the advanced F&P SleepStyle CPAP Device which are developed for the usage in the diagnosis and treatment of sleep specialists and obstructive sleep apnea or OSA patients. In May 2017, ResMed launched AirTouch F20 full face mask with UltraSoft memory foam mask cushion, which is a game-changer for patients with sleep apnea. The product is compatible with any CPAP that includes AirMini. Additionally, rising geriatric population suffering from sleep apnea also supports the market growth. Various countries across the globe focus on creating awareness about sleep apnea among the general population, to initiate early diagnosis and treatment.

The global sleep apnea market has been segmented, based on different parameters such as diagnostic devices, therapeutic devices, end-users and geographical regions. Based on diagnostic devices, global sleep apnea devices market is segmented as polysomnography devices, respiratory polygraphs, actigraphy systems and single-channel screening (oximeters) devices. The polysomnography devices segment has the largest market share among the type segment. Based on therapeutic devices, the sleep apnea devices market is segmented into facial interfaces, Adaptive Servo-Ventilation Instruments (ASV), Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices, oxygen concentrators, airway clearance systems, oral appliances and accessories. Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices has the largest market share among the therapeutic device segment. Based on end user, the global sleep apnea devices market is segmented into hospitals and home. The hospital segment has the largest market share among the end user segment. Geographically, the market for sleep apnea devices is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South and Central America (S&CAM).

Growth strategies such as product launch have been significantly witnessed in the sleep apnea devices market, which has helped the company to strengthen its customer base. For instance, in April 2017, ResMed reveals World’s Smallest CPAP AirMini developed to provide treatment to sleep, apnea people. With ResMed’s AutoSet, AirMini is presented with a built-in humidification system.

