Structural Heart Devices Market Size 2019 to 2027 Status and Trend by Companies, Regional Outlook

Research Nester released a report titled “Structural Heart Devices Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the global structural heart devices market in terms of market segmentation by product, by procedure, by indication and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The market for structural heart devices is estimated to record a CAGR of around 9.5% over the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2027. The market is segmented by product, by procedure, by indication and by region. Based on the product segment, the market is divided into heart valves, occluders, annuloplasty rings, accessories and others, out of which, the heart valves segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the structural heart devices market. Further, the procedure segment is bifurcated into repair and replacement, out of which, the replacement procedure segment is predicted to observe the highest growth on account of rising demand for trans-catheter replacement procedures.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2121

The market in North America is estimated to hold the leading share in structural heart devices market on account of increasing cases of structural heart disease related surgeries in the region. Moreover, the advancements in medical technology and devices and the growing expenditure on healthcare by people in the region, mainly in the United States, are factors estimated to further contribute towards the market growth. On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period on account of the large population and unhealthy lifestyle in Asian countries including China and India.

Rising Number of Structural Heart Diseases to Boost the Market Growth

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated through a study in Atlanta that around one in every 770 babies born in the Unites States every year were born with an atrial septal defect.

The growing population along with rising genetic defects that affect the heart, such as congenital heart defects, are some factors estimated to increase the demand for structural heart devices in the coming years. This is anticipated to positively affect the market growth over the forecast period. However, the treatment for structural heart diseases requires surgical procedures which are highly costly. This is estimated to hinder the market growth.

Request For Full Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2121

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global structural heart devices market which includes company profiling of Abbott (NYSE: ABT), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX), Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW), Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), Corvia Medical, Inc., Comed B.V., JenaValve Technology, Inc., LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN), XELTIS and CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY). The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global structural heart devices market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Read More [email protected] https://www.researchnester.com/reports/structural-heart-devices-market/2121

