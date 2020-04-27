Surgical Retractors Market to Witness Exponential Rise in Revenue Share During the Forecast Period (2020-2027)

The global surgical retractors market is anticipated to reach US$ 3,724.46 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,153.40 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019-2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global surgical retractors market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The factors leading to the growth of the surgical retractors market in Asia Pacific countries are the large production of surgical retractors based products. Moreover, increase in the number of cardiovascular surgeries and orthopaedic surgeries are estimated to grow the surgical retractors market during the forecast period.

Surgical Retractors Market : Company Profiles

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Arthrex, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic plc.

Stryker

Thompson Surgical,

OBP Medical Corporation

Increasing Medical Tourism in Emerging Nations

Medical tourism is the major driving factor that is leading to the growth of the surgical retractors. The patients travel to other countries due to the use of advanced and sophisticated medical technology devices, equipment, and other products. Medical tourism takes place in such cases where medical care and surgeries are required.

The medical tourism is rising in Asia Pacific regions where India is the favorable destination because of the key opportunities in the form of efficient infrastructures and technology in the Indian healthcare sector. The National medical systems and the health insurance market are well developed in the country, which is convenient for visitors from the West and the Middle East. Also, hospital expenses very affordable in the country.

Strategic Insights

Growth strategies through several organic and inorganic such as approvals, product launch, agreements, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of surgical retractors. For instance, in October 2018, Stryker acquired Invuity, Inc., which provides a wide variety of clinical applications including orthopaedic & spine surgery, general surgery and women’s health procedures.



Reasons To Buy :

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the surgical retractors market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global surgical retractors market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

