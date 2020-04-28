Allyl Chloride Market Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2017-2023

Allyl Chloride Market Research Report: by Application (Epichlorohydrin, Allyl Amines, Allyl Sulfonates, Glycidyl Ether, Water Treatment Chemicals, Others), and Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Market analysis

The pharmaceutical industry is gradually expanding because of the higher interest for generics and medications for taking into account the interest of customers is anticipated to look good for the allyl chloride market. Allyl chloride is a type of organochloride that is derived from propylene. It has various derivatives, including epichlorohydrin, which is used in numerous applications in different industrial sectors. The expanding pervasiveness of headache attributable to the present way of life driven by residents can support the allyl chloride market demand for allyl chloride.

Moreover, utilization of composites crosswise over end-use industries, for example, electrical and electronics, marine, automotive, construction, aviation, and wind energy can shoot up the production rate of allyl chloride. In any case, certain limitations on the generation of allyl chloride attributable to stringent strategies by Occupational Safety Health Administration (OSHA) and other different associations can hamper the market development. The market is expected to reach the value of USD 2,845.1 million by the year 2023 growing at 4.11% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 to 2023.

Market segmentation

The Global Allyl Chloride Market is segmented on the basis of its application and regional demand. Based on its application, the allyl chloride market is bifurcated into allyl sulfonates, allylamines, glycidyl ether, water treatment chemicals, epichlorohydrin, and others. ‘Others’ include polymers, chelating agents, catalysts and copolymers.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Global Allyl Chloride Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Olin Corporation (U.S.), Solvay (Belgium), DowDuPont (U.S.), and Rizho Lanxing Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (China), Osaka Soda (Japan), Kashima Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Gelest, Inc. (U.S.), Alfa Aesar (U.S.), among others are some of the major players in the Global Allyl Chloride Market.

