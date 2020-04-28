Asia Pacific Sesame Seed Market is expected to reach US$11,105.7 million by 2027: Accura Group, DhavalAgri Exports, Ethics Organic ,Etico , Selet Hulling

Latest market study on “Asia-Pacific Sesame Seed Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecast by By Color (White, Black, Brown), Form (Raw/Whole Seed, Processed Seed), Application (Ready-to-Eat Food Products, Bakery Products, Confectionery, Cosmetics, Pet Food, Others) and Geography” accounted for US$ 8,503.4 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019–2027 to reach US$ 11,105.7 million by 2027. The report highlights key driving factors and also the prominent players and their developments in the market.

Download PDF Sample Copy Here https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00010363/

The use of several types of oilseeds, including sesame seeds, in bakery products has gained popularity since the last few years. Moreover, the demand for sesame seeds for both for their nutritional and organoleptic characteristics is rising exponentially in several on-to-go bakery products such as bread, cakes, pastries, buns, and many others .Sesame seeds can be incorporated crushed or whole, or can be pressed to extract oil; the health benefits vary with the form in which they are added. Hulled sesame seeds (white) are largely used in bakery products such as bread, breadstick, candies, and cookies; these are also used as garnish on vegetables or pasta. Black sesame seeds impart crunchy texture and nutty flavor to final product. Manufacturers operating in the bakery industry use black sesame to get color contrast in their products.

The Asia-Pacific Sesame Seed market is concentrated with a few well-established players such asAccuraGroup, DhavalAgri Exports, Ethics Organic , Selet Hulling Plc , Shyam Industries , SunOpta Inc. and others.

Get Discount on This Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00010363/

Major Highlights Of The Report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Several types of bakery products are generally prepared from first-grade wheat flour, which contains nearly 11.6% protein and 73.3% carbohydrates. However, sesame seeds contain 1.7-times more protein than wheat flour, 1.6-times more non-starched polysaccharides, and 36-times more fats. Sesames seeds also have low carbohydrate contents (~17.8%), which is also further increasing their demand in several ready-to-eat low-carbohydrate bakery products.

The demand for sesame seeds is expected to increase in the region due to rising awareness about health benefits offered by sesame seeds. Also, the growth in demand of sesame-based bakery products, confectionery, cosmetics, and pet food is also driving the market growth in India. The sesame seeds manufacturers are expanding their production activities in countries such as China and Myanmar so as to meet the rising demands of sesame seeds in the region which is also expected to provide great opportunities for sesame seeds products’ manufacturers. Moreover, China Myanmar, and New Zealand are experiencing a growing demand for sesame seeds due to the increasing disposable incomes, growing urbanization, and rising demand for health beneficiary products. Apart from this, continuous research and development, coupled with the growing use of the latest technology for the cleaning sesame seeds, have led to the widespread adoption of sesame seeds.

Purchase this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00010363/

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you list some of the major players operating in the APAC sesame seeds market?

The major players operating in the APAC sesame seeds market are Accura Group, Dhaval Agri Exports, Ethics Organic , Etico , Selet Hulling Plc, Shyam Industries, Sunopta Inc. among many others. The major players in the sesame seeds market are focused on increasing their production capacity and global reach and consumer base.

Which country held the largest share of the APAC sesame seeds market?

In 2018, China contributed to the largest share in the APAC sesame seed market and was forecast to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The growth of the sesame seed market in the country is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for from food processing companies. Moreover, the shifting trend of consumersâ€™ health-consciousness in APAC region is also boosting the market growth at a greater extent. Many food processing companies prefer to include sesame seed in their products as they are abundant in calcium and zinc and these seeds help to strengthen the bones and prevent osteoporosis. Further, increasing production capacity of manufacturers is anticipated to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]