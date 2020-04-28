Business Impacts of COVID-19 on Closed Loop Stepper Motor Market. Strategies of Major Industry Competitors

The global closed loop stepper motor market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during 2017–2023 (forecast period). Major factors driving the growth of the market include increased focus on mechanization, implementation of standards emphasizing energy efficiency, and comparatively low cost of closed loop stepper motors than servo motors.

Closed loop steppers incorporate the advantages of servo and traditional stepper motor technologies and offer unique competencies and improvements over both, while at half the cost of a servo system.

Some of the major end-users of closed loop stepper motor comprise industrial machineries, medical equipment, packaging and labelling, factory automation, textile and robotics, of which industrial machineries have been the largest user, owing to the rapid growth in mechanization and evolution of industry 4.0.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) led the closed loop stepper motor market in 2016. The market in the region is mainly driven by the rising focus on automation in countries such as Japan, China, India, and South Korea. Major factors propelling the growth of the global closed loop stepper motor market include brisk increase in mechanization, integration of motion control components and standardization of energy efficiency.

Some of the major companies operating in the closed loop stepper motor industry are Nippon Pulse Motor Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Applied Motion Products Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Sanyo Denki Co. Ltd., National Instruments Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Lin Engineering LLC, Faulhaber Group, and Oriental Motor Co.