Business Impacts of COVID-19 on Self Service Technology Market | Strategies of major industry competitors

It is really hard to believe that the popular saying, “Time is money”, first appeared in an essay in 1748! It means that even in those times, people knew the importance of doing things as quickly as possible, so they can be free for other things. In today’s world, this ideology has taken the shape of self-service, especially in retail, where customers don’t have to depend on the shopkeeper or cashier for buying things and making payments. Customers can simply access a vending machine or kiosk to get what they want.

Thus, with people trying to maximize whatever time they have, the self-service technology market has really ballooned up in the recent past, and the trend is only expected to pick up in the near future. Apart from vending machines and kiosks, another common type of equipment which provides self-service is an ATM. Using it, people no longer have to visit banks and stand in long lines at the booths; they can simply find the nearest ATM to check balance and withdraw money. This way, even the bank staff has a chance to avoid mundane transactions and help customers with more important things, such as opening an account, getting a loan, or stock broking.

For a deeper understanding of the entire self-service concept, each of the three types of machines mentioned above can be seen on the basis of the purpose they serve. For instance, a vending machine can be categorized as those offering beverages, candies, snacks, gumball, and cigarettes, or a specialized vending machine. Among all these, beverage vending machines have been the highest in demand among retailers and larger stores. Apart from stores, these vending machines are also a common site at office complexes, shopping malls, hospitals, and other public places.

Similarly, kiosks are of various types too, such as those that help people with clicking and developing photos, watching DVDs, procuring tickets, accomplishing HR & employment-related tasks, checking themselves into a hospital or clinic, retrieving information, or performing banking & financial chores. Kiosks are widely installed at public relations offices, airports and railway stations, movie theaters, banks, and other such places. In the coming years, banking & financial kiosks are expected to witness the fastest surge in installation.