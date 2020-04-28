COIVD-19 impact analysis on Laboratory Information System Market. Insights on strategies of key players

The utilization of mobile based applications and solutions for personalized health services has risen significantly. Multi-functional personalized mobile information systems offer a wide range of information and communication services to both clinicians and patients via smart phones and mobile devices. The usage pf mobile devices also decrease the need for patients to visit hospitals or clinics each time they need a diagnosis. Their problems can be diagnosed or follow-up check-ups can be done by making use of mobile devices. These devices are further gaining popularity for the implementation of laboratory information system (LIS), which allows laboratorians to access LIS data while they are away from the laboratory.

LIS is basically a set of programs and hardware that are part of an integrated system designed for healthcare information. The system captures complex data and information related to industrial and medical laboratories, and further allows users to record, store, retrieve, and manage laboratory data. The global laboratory information system market is projected to advance at a considerable pace in the coming years. The services of this system are delivered through cloud-based, web-based, and on-premises delivery modes. Among these, the largest demand was created for web-based technology in the past. The fastest growth in demand is expected to be registered by the cloud-based technology in the coming years.

The growth in the field of molecular diagnostics is a key driving factor of the laboratory information system market. Molecular diagnostics is based on determining nucleic acid sequences primarily for medical applications. Sequence determination is performed by utilizing methods which are based on hybridization of labeled DNA probes with target nucleic acid sequences. The market for molecular diagnostics has witnessed significant growth and new technologies are being developed. This is predicted to drive the adoption of laboratory diagnostics, which, in turn, will resulting in growing demand for LIS.

GLOBAL LABORATORY INFORMATION SYSTEM (LIS) MARKET SEGMENTATION