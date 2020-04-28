Covid-19 Impact on Surgical Tourniquets Market | Size, Status, Top Emerging Trends, Growth and Business Opportunities 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Surgical Tourniquets Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Surgical Tourniquets Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Surgical Tourniquets Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Surgical Tourniquets Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Surgical Tourniquets Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Surgical Tourniquets market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Key companies operating in the global Surgical Tourniquets market include _Zimmer Biomet, S.H. Medical Corp, Ulrich Medical, Delfi Medical Innovation Inc, Stryker Corporation, Anetic Aid, VBM, OHK Medical Devices, Hammarplast Medical AB, Zhangjiagang Huaxin Medical, Changzhou Yanling, Daesung Maref, Hangzhou Zhengda Medical Co, Dessillons & Dutrillaux

Segmental Analysis :

The report has classified the global Surgical Tourniquets industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Surgical Tourniquets manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Surgical Tourniquets industry.

Global Surgical Tourniquets Market Segment By Type:

Tourniquet SystemsTourniquet CuffsTourniquet Accessories

Global Surgical Tourniquets Market Segment By Applications:

Hospitals, Surgical Centers, Military, Other

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Surgical Tourniquets Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Surgical Tourniquets Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Surgical Tourniquets Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Tourniquet Systems

1.4.3 Tourniquet Cuffs

1.4.4 Tourniquet Accessories

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Surgical Tourniquets Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Surgical Centers

1.5.4 Military

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Surgical Tourniquets Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Surgical Tourniquets Industry

1.6.1.1 Surgical Tourniquets Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Surgical Tourniquets Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Surgical Tourniquets Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Surgical Tourniquets Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Surgical Tourniquets Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Surgical Tourniquets Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Surgical Tourniquets Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Surgical Tourniquets Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Surgical Tourniquets Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Surgical Tourniquets Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Surgical Tourniquets Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Surgical Tourniquets Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Surgical Tourniquets Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Surgical Tourniquets Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Surgical Tourniquets Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Surgical Tourniquets Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Surgical Tourniquets Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Surgical Tourniquets Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Surgical Tourniquets Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Surgical Tourniquets Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Surgical Tourniquets Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Surgical Tourniquets Production by Regions

4.1 Global Surgical Tourniquets Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Surgical Tourniquets Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Surgical Tourniquets Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Surgical Tourniquets Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Surgical Tourniquets Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Surgical Tourniquets Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Surgical Tourniquets Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Surgical Tourniquets Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Surgical Tourniquets Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Surgical Tourniquets Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Surgical Tourniquets Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Surgical Tourniquets Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Surgical Tourniquets Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Surgical Tourniquets Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Surgical Tourniquets Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Surgical Tourniquets Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Surgical Tourniquets Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Surgical Tourniquets Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Surgical Tourniquets Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Surgical Tourniquets Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Surgical Tourniquets Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Surgical Tourniquets Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Surgical Tourniquets Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Surgical Tourniquets Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Surgical Tourniquets Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Surgical Tourniquets Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Surgical Tourniquets Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Surgical Tourniquets Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Surgical Tourniquets Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Surgical Tourniquets Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Surgical Tourniquets Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Surgical Tourniquets Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Surgical Tourniquets Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Surgical Tourniquets Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Surgical Tourniquets Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Surgical Tourniquets Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Surgical Tourniquets Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Surgical Tourniquets Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Surgical Tourniquets Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Surgical Tourniquets Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Zimmer Biomet

8.1.1 Zimmer Biomet Corporation Information

8.1.2 Zimmer Biomet Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Zimmer Biomet Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Zimmer Biomet Product Description

8.1.5 Zimmer Biomet Recent Development

8.2 S.H. Medical Corp

8.2.1 S.H. Medical Corp Corporation Information

8.2.2 S.H. Medical Corp Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 S.H. Medical Corp Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 S.H. Medical Corp Product Description

8.2.5 S.H. Medical Corp Recent Development

8.3 Ulrich Medical

8.3.1 Ulrich Medical Corporation Information

8.3.2 Ulrich Medical Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Ulrich Medical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Ulrich Medical Product Description

8.3.5 Ulrich Medical Recent Development

8.4 Delfi Medical Innovation Inc

8.4.1 Delfi Medical Innovation Inc Corporation Information

8.4.2 Delfi Medical Innovation Inc Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Delfi Medical Innovation Inc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Delfi Medical Innovation Inc Product Description

8.4.5 Delfi Medical Innovation Inc Recent Development

8.5 Stryker Corporation

8.5.1 Stryker Corporation Corporation Information

8.5.2 Stryker Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Stryker Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Stryker Corporation Product Description

8.5.5 Stryker Corporation Recent Development

8.6 Anetic Aid

8.6.1 Anetic Aid Corporation Information

8.6.2 Anetic Aid Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Anetic Aid Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Anetic Aid Product Description

8.6.5 Anetic Aid Recent Development

8.7 VBM

8.7.1 VBM Corporation Information

8.7.2 VBM Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 VBM Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 VBM Product Description

8.7.5 VBM Recent Development

8.8 OHK Medical Devices

8.8.1 OHK Medical Devices Corporation Information

8.8.2 OHK Medical Devices Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 OHK Medical Devices Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 OHK Medical Devices Product Description

8.8.5 OHK Medical Devices Recent Development

8.9 Hammarplast Medical AB

8.9.1 Hammarplast Medical AB Corporation Information

8.9.2 Hammarplast Medical AB Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Hammarplast Medical AB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Hammarplast Medical AB Product Description

8.9.5 Hammarplast Medical AB Recent Development

8.10 Zhangjiagang Huaxin Medical

8.10.1 Zhangjiagang Huaxin Medical Corporation Information

8.10.2 Zhangjiagang Huaxin Medical Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Zhangjiagang Huaxin Medical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Zhangjiagang Huaxin Medical Product Description

8.10.5 Zhangjiagang Huaxin Medical Recent Development

8.11 Changzhou Yanling

8.11.1 Changzhou Yanling Corporation Information

8.11.2 Changzhou Yanling Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Changzhou Yanling Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Changzhou Yanling Product Description

8.11.5 Changzhou Yanling Recent Development

8.12 Daesung Maref

8.12.1 Daesung Maref Corporation Information

8.12.2 Daesung Maref Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Daesung Maref Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Daesung Maref Product Description

8.12.5 Daesung Maref Recent Development

8.13 Hangzhou Zhengda Medical Co

8.13.1 Hangzhou Zhengda Medical Co Corporation Information

8.13.2 Hangzhou Zhengda Medical Co Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Hangzhou Zhengda Medical Co Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Hangzhou Zhengda Medical Co Product Description

8.13.5 Hangzhou Zhengda Medical Co Recent Development

8.14 Dessillons & Dutrillaux

8.14.1 Dessillons & Dutrillaux Corporation Information

8.14.2 Dessillons & Dutrillaux Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Dessillons & Dutrillaux Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Dessillons & Dutrillaux Product Description

8.14.5 Dessillons & Dutrillaux Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Surgical Tourniquets Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Surgical Tourniquets Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Surgical Tourniquets Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Surgical Tourniquets Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Surgical Tourniquets Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Surgical Tourniquets Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Surgical Tourniquets Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Surgical Tourniquets Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Surgical Tourniquets Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Surgical Tourniquets Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Surgical Tourniquets Sales Channels

11.2.2 Surgical Tourniquets Distributors

11.3 Surgical Tourniquets Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Surgical Tourniquets Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

