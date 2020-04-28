Covid 19 Outbreak: Wireless Test Equipment Market Insights, Potential Business Strategies, Mergers and Acquisitions, Revenue Analysis

The wireless test equipment market valued $4.5 billion in 2015, and it is expected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2016–2022). It is witnessing growth due to the increasing demand for mobile data offloading, HetNets, and small cells and funding by companies in network function virtualization (NFV). The hardware used in the test and measurement of outdoor and indoor wireless communication technologies and connectivity protocols, such as LTE TDD, LTE FDD, Wireless Sensor Network (WPAN) 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ad, GSM/GPRS/EGPRS/E-EDGE, and GPS is termed as wireless test equipment.

The wireless test equipment market is observing the trend of product launches. The wireless telecommunication industry is undergoing a rapid change, where market players are continuously innovating their products and technologies to stay ahead of the curve; therefore, many new products are being launched globally. More than 13 types of wireless equipment, such as BER test solution, multi-terabit network security test platform, and conformance test solution, were launched in 2016 by major players, such as Keysight Technologies, Ixia, Anritsu, Rohde & Schwarz, Teradyne, and Viavi Solutions Inc.

A major driver of the wireless test equipment market is the rising demand for mobile data offloading. Also referred to as Wi-Fi offloading, it makes use of complementary network technologies to deliver data to a cellular network. Offloading is beneficial as it frees the bandwidth for other users by downsizing the data being carried on the cellular bands. Therefore, to keep up with the rising user demand, network operators are devising more-economical and effective ways to serve them.

Another factor influencing the wireless test equipment market growth is the rising investments in network function virtualization (NFV). Wireless test equipment provides NFV services such as monitoring, testing, and benchmarking. The traditional voice infrastructure is incapable of allowing devices to communicate in real time. The telecommunications industry is expected to be transformed by the increasing penetration of software-defined networking and NFV, as communication service providers, such as Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica, and AT&T, are exploring new digital opportunities, including machine-to-machine communication and internet of things, to maximize revenue.