Fish Oil Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Forecast to 2025

Fish oil is a virtually unique source of omega-3 fatty acids – EPA, DPA, and DHA. It comes from fatty fish, specifically the tissue of fatty fish like trout, mackerel, tuna, herring, sardines, and salmon. Fish oil is extensively adopted in several human and animal nutrition applications as a food and feed supplement. The health benefits such as lowering blood pressure and bad cholesterol and reducing the risk of coronary heart disease (CHD) are the key factor propelling the global market growth. Owing to increasing aquaculture activities, rising health consciousness among the population and growing awareness associated with health advantages of omega 3 fatty acid are considered as one of the prominent factors nurturing the growth of fish oil industry throughout the forecast period.

The leading corporations in the fish oil market are mainly focusing on acquisition and product diversification to maintain competitiveness. For instance, Omega Protein Corporation, recently acquired Bioriginal Food & Science Corp., a leading supplier of plant and marine-based specialty oils and essential fatty acids in the food and nutraceutical industries. This acquisition empowers Omega Protein Corporation to diversify its fish oil offerings in the human nutrition product segments and enhance its consumer reach.

Companies such as Omega Protein Corporation, FMC Corporation, Copeinca ASA, Corpesca S.A., Colpex International, TripleNine Group A/S, FF Skagen A/S, Pesquera Diamante S.A., Marvesa Holding N.V, V, TASA, American Marine Ingredients, Croda Inc., GC Rieber Oils, Epax ASare the leading player in global fish oil market.

On the basis application, the fish oil market is divided into Aquaculture, Animal Nutrition & Pet food, Pharmaceuticals, and Supplements & Functional food. With respect to the development of the fishing industry, high demand for fishes for direct human consumption and the positive industry outlook on aquaculture activities. The health benefits such as lowering blood pressure and bad cholesterol and reducing the risk of coronary heart disease (CHD) are the key factor propelling the global market growth. Though, increasing R&D activities along with technological advancement in aquaculture farming is projected to stimulate market growth in the coming years.

Europe is the leading region of the overall fish oil market during the forecast period 2019-2025 followed by. Owing to the large-scale salmon and trout farming. Chile, Denmark, and Peru have the largest fish oil production in the European countries and account for more than 50% share of the market. Further, the European Commission approved the Strategic Guidelines and Common Fisheries Policy Reform in 2014, which is constantly supporting the aquaculture segment in this region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to show substantial growth over the forecast period due to plentiful fishing and farming and growing food and beverage industry in the region. China is expected to become a dominant producer of fish in the coming years owing to the growing aquaculture industry in the region. The MEA and Latin American regions are projected to have healthy growth throughout the forecast period. Growing awareness regarding the advantages of fish oil has led to a change in people’s eating habits.

