Food Colors Market Report Analysis, Type, Demand and Growth Opportunities by BlueWeave Consulting

Food colors are used to enhance the aesthetic value of foods. The global food colors market is primarily driven by the increasing demand from the bakery & confectionery and the beverages industry. For example, betanin, a natural food colorant, is used for its antioxidant properties. Similarly, red sandalwood offers wound healing properties and is used in ayurvedic treatment. Consumers are highly skeptical about artificial flavors. As consumers become increasingly aware of the side effects of consuming synthetic raw materials, food and beverage makers are concentrating on producing food and beverages with a clean label to maintain. Natural Food Colors are extracted from natural sources like vegetables, plants, and insects.

The sale of natural food colors have observed a sheer proliferation with the rising consumer preference for natural ingredient-based food products over artificial variants. The paradigm shift from synthetic to clean label and natural food ingredients are giving global natural food color makers opportunities to grow. Additionally, Governments are also imposing strict rules and regulations pertaining to the usage of the clean label and eco-friendly food and beverage products. Many key players are adopting revolutionary microencapsulation technique in color delivery system though formulating the end product. For the stabilization, protection, and slow release of core materials this technique is used. Additionally, food colors industry is benefitting from an increased consumption of frozen and processed food, notably in developing regions of the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Companies such as Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kalsec Inc., FMC Corporation, DOHLER Group, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Naturex S.A., Danisco, GNT Group, Lycored Ltd, Dowdupont, Fiorio Colori, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S are the leading player of food color market globally.

On the basis type, the Food colors market is divided into Natural type and Synthetic type. Natural food color is anticipated to be the largest product segment accounting for over 75% of the total market revenue. The demand for natural color is increasing significantly due to the growing awareness among consumers regarding health benefits. Natural colors are free of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) and allergens. Growing awareness regarding the harmful effects of artificial colors and the chemical utilized in the manufacturing of such colors are substantially raising the demand for natural food colors in numerous end-use industries. The market for synthetic food colors is projected to have significant growth on account of growing product use by consumers across the developing economies. Furthermore, the demand for synthetic colors, like green and blue, is estimated to be driven primarily by their use in the beverage manufacturing industry.

Based on application, the food color market is bifurcated into Food & Beverages, Processed Food, Oils & Fats, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Bakery & Confectionery Products, and Others. Beverages application leads to the overall food color market over the forecast period. Increasing customer awareness regarding the harmful effects of artificial additives has resulted in increasing demand for naturally-colored products. Owing to the rising demand for ready-to-drink beverages, increasing disposable income and economic development heightened demand for the product. Additionally, the usage of these products allows vendors to meet strict regulatory standards regarding allowable elements in consumables. As a result, demand in this segment is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Geographically, the food colors market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe is the leading region during the forecast period 2019-2025. Owing to the increased awareness about safe food color products among consumers, and the health benefits provided by natural food colors. Additionally, stringent rules & regulations regarding the use of artificial food colors are expected to strengthen the natural food colors market in Europe. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in the food color market due to the high demand from emerging economies like India, China, and South Korea. Moreover, an increase in consumer expenditures for food & beverages is expected to increase the demand for color colors over the forecast period.

