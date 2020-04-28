FPGA Market Share, Trend, Opportunity, Affect On Demand By COVID-19 Pandemic And Forecast 2018-2025

Global FPGA Market

By Configuration (Low-End FPGA, Mid-Range FPGA, High-End FPGA), Technology (Antifuse, SRAM, Flash), Node Size (Less than 28 nm, 28-90 nm, More than 90 nm), Vertical, and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The Global FPGA Market was valued at USD 5.68 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 11.95 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.62% from 2017 to 2025.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

A field-programmable gate array (FPGA) is an integrated circuit designed to be configured by a customer or a designer after manufacturing. The FPGA configuration is generally specified using a hardware description language and have characteristics such as, lower complexity, higher speed, volume designs and programmable functions. Benefits of FPGA technology includes – cost effective, reliable, long-term maintenance, can be programmed at logic level and anytime, and less manual intervention.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing usage of FPGAs in data centers

1.2 Rising demand for IoT

1.3 Increasing need for wireless communication

1.4 Increasing demand for ADAS

1.5 Reduction in time-to-market

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Poor standards for verification technique

2.2 Availability of alternative ASIC devices

Market Segmentation:

The Global FPGA Market is segmented on the configuration, technology, node size, vertical, and region.

1. Configuration:

1.1 Low-End FPG

1.2 id-Range FPGA

1.3 High-End FPGA

2. By Technology:

2.1 Antifuse

2.2 SRAM

2.3 Flash

3. By Node Size:

3.1 Less than 28 nm

3.2 28-90 nm

3.3 More than 90 nm

4. By Vertical:

4.1 Healthcare

4.2 Industrial

4.3 Data Center and Computing

4.4 Military and Aerospace

4.5 Telecommunications

4.6 Consumer Electronics

4.7 Automotive

4.8 Test, Measurement, and Emulation

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Microsemi

2. Microchip

3. TSMC

4. United Microelectronics

5. Globalfoundries

6. S2C, Inc.

7. Achronix

8. Quicklogic

9. Lattice Semiconductor

10. Cypress Semiconductor

11. Intel

12. Xilinx

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

