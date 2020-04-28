Gas Engine Market Development and Forecast by 2019-2025

Gas Engines Market presents promising growth prospects and estimated to gain traction over the forecast period 2019-2025. Owing to the rising demand for clean power generation, development of commercial infrastructure increased adaptation of biogas and landfill gas in power generation and increased use of natural gas in the power industry. A gas engine is basically an internal burning engine that produces motive power by using variability of natural gasses like coal, fuel. With the growing globalization and urbanization, the lifestyles and work cultures have changed, which has consequently increased the usage of electricity.

The gas engines are capable of running continuously at full loads and hence, are increasingly being preferred, particularly in the industrial and commercial sector, where a reliable and continuous electricity supply is of paramount importance. The demand for reliable and clean electricity is growing across the globe on account of industrial expansion and development. Furthermore, initiatives taken by several countries across the globe to reduce greenhouse emissions that have resulted in diminishing the use of coal for energy generation will also boost the demand for natural gas engines. With the growing concerns over the air pollution countries are encouraging the use of gas over other hydrocarbons, like crude oil and coal, as a source for power generation.

Companies such as Caterpillar Inc, General Electric Company, Cummins Inc, Wärtsilä Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, JFE Holdings Inc, Niigata Power Systems Co. Ltd, Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, Siemens AG, MAN SE, Liebherr Group, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Deutz AG, and Doosan Infracore are the key players in manufacturing gas engine globally.

Natural gas is one among the foremost important source of energy. Owing to increasing environmental concerns gas engines primarily run on natural gas. The Environment Protection Agency has declared natural gas as the cleanest of all fossil fuels. Natural gas engines are those engines that intake natural gas for power production. The low fuel prices and the comparatively lower carbon emissions from natural gas are projected to act as major drivers for the global market growth, throughout the forecast period. Emerging countries, such as India and China are aggressively investing in gas transport infrastructure in order to ensure a reliable and continuous supply of the gas, which in turn is expected to assist with driving the gas-fired power generation market.

Europe is the leading region during the forecast period 2019-2025. Owing to stringent environmental, increasing demand for clean energy, the shift of energy focus from coal to natural gas, and temporary shutting down of nuclear power plants. Germany dominates the gas engine market in Europe. The countries in the European region are committed to the Paris Climate deal, which is a big boost for clean power technologies. Furthermore, the total cost of ownership of gas engines is lesser than diesel engines due to the former’s cheaper operating cost, which ensures more efficient power generation. The Asia Pacific gas engines market is mainly driven by the growing electricity demand in the region and declining natural gas prices. The growing consumption and production of natural gas across the Asia Pacific region is a key factor which is decreasing the natural gas prices.

