At 4.7% CAGR, Global Carotenoids Market Size Poised to Touch USD 1.91 billion by 2026

The Global Carotenoids Market was prized at USD 1.27 billion in 2019, and it is predictable to reach USD 1.91 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7 %, over the forecast period. The key driver for the industry is the fame of carotenoids in the cure of diabetes, cancer, and eye disorder. Rising R&D for the development of high-value natural carotenoids is expectable to create new growth chances for the market. However, strict controlling and approval norms are predictable to hinder product request over the forthcoming years.

Carotenoids are organic colors that are found in many plants and organisms. These products act as antioxidants and defend the body against long-lasting diseases, cellular damage, and the effects of the elderly. Rising practice of this product in nutritional additions because of swelling health substances will surge energy market request. Carotenoids are commercially reachable in numerous forms counting beta-carotene, lutein, lycopene, annatto, canthaxanthin, astaxanthin, zeaxanthin. These products find considerable practice in human food, animal feed, nutritional supplements, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics as they offer excellent health interests, which in turn, will fuel market development over the next nine years.

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/carotenoids-market-bwc20048/report-sample

Some of the leading players operating in the global carotenoid market are Koninklijke DSM (Netherlands), BASF (Germany), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Kemin Industries (US), Lycored Limited (Israel), Cyanotech Corporation (US), Fuji Chemical Industry Co Ltd. (Japan), Novus International (US), DDW The Color House (US), Dohler Group (Germany), Allied Biotech Corporation (Taiwan), E.I.D Parry (India), Farbest Brands (US), Excelvite Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia), AlgaTechnologies Ltd. (Israel), Zhejiang NHU Co. Ltd (China), Dynadis SARL (France), Deinove SAS (France), Vidya Europe SAS (France), and Divi’s Laboratories (India) and other prominent players.

On the basis of application, the market is divided into animal feed, food & beverages, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Carotenoids are widely used in animal nutrition products due to their tinting properties and combined in food to pigment the egg yolks, broiler skin, fishes, and crustaceans. These also aid in growing the resistance and refining the health of livestock by augmenting the excellence of nutrition.

The Global Carotenoids Market is segmented based on formulation; the beadlet segment is projected to control the carotenoids market in 2019. Carotenoid beadlets are free-flowing circular particles industrialized from sprig drying technology. They are usually wrapped in an aluminum foil bag and kept in a cool and dry place away from direct heat, light, oxygen. Some of the other chief welfares of using beadlet formulations include augmented stability, cold-water diffusion, and improved shelf life.

To Explore More Get Detailed [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/carotenoids-market-bwc20048

North America and Europe have the prime carotenoid market, due to the increasing demand for fresh label foods and health awareness. Moreover, in the United Kingdom, the growing food security worries are forcing manufacturing to accept clean labels, which is activating the request for natural colors. Asia-Pacific is a developing market, as an increasing number of customers are taking preventive procedures in the form of health additions to avoid diseases. Changes in lifestyle and food intake amid customers have also managed the development of the carotenoid market in the Asia-Pacific region. Due to the increase in the medicinal and energy industries, South America has also shown significant growth.

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826

US/Canada: +1 425 320 4776