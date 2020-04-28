Global Dairy Products Market Size Worth USD 645.5 million by 2025 | CAGR of 5.3%

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Dairy Product market is anticipated to worth USD 645.5 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2025. The Global Dairy Product Market is anticipated to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period, due to the changing lifestyle and fast- pace working hours, consumers have less time for health. Therefore, food with several health benefits, less fat content is preferred to stay fit.

Rising health-conscious population across the world is likely to fuel the demand for dairy products. Driving factors such as the increased consumption of processed food, changing lifestyles, growing urbanization, and the rise in disposable income will set to witness considerable growth in the dairy products market.

The government of India has introduced numerous schemes and initiatives aimed at the development of the dairy sector in the country. For instance, the “National Dairy Programme (Phase-I)” aims to boost cattle productivity and increase the production of milk, strengthening and expanding the rural milk procurement infrastructure and provide greater market access to the farmers. The major factors pushing the growth of the global dairy products market are increasing process food consumption and the growing fast-food industry. Moreover, due to an increase in obesity-related problems, most people are avoiding food with high-fat content; thus, increased the demand for low-fat dairy products.

Companies such as Amul, Dairy Farmers, Kraft Foods Inc., Fonterra Group Cooperative Limited, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Arla Foods UK Plc., Meiji Dairies Corporation, Nestle SA, Royal Friesl and Campina N.V., SanCor Cooperatives, Megmilk Snow Brand Co. Ltd, Dean Foods Company, Parmalat S.P.A, Danone and Unilever are the leading players of dairy products market across the globe.

Among dairy products type, the Milk and Cheese segment dominates the entire dairy products market due to their nutritional qualities, unique taste, and increasing health consciousness among consumers. In the dairy sector, the most significant value-added product is the fresh pasteurized milk, which is sold to the consumer directly. The demand for cheese was and still is popular among travel foods due to its portability, long shelf life. Cheese is a highly nutritious and pleasant-tasting milk-derived food product found in a wide range of textures, tastes, and aromas. Increasing incomes, rising standards of living, and health consciousness among the consumers have likewise pushed the growth of the market in a positive direction.

Geographically, the Global dairy products market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia-Pacific accounted for the maximum market share in 2018 lead by India and projected to dominate the overall dairy products market over the forecast period. Owing to the expansion of the middle-class population, rapidly growing fast food industry, increasing disposable income, rapid urbanization. Change in the dietary preferences of consumers in countries like China, India, and Australia has led to an increased demand for the dairy products in the region. Easy accessibility of raw material and the existence of animal farming in the region are the key markets in this region which are increasing the demand for dairy products. Latin America is the fastest growing region of the overall dairy products industry owing to the presence of the second largest dairy herd present in Brazil after India.

