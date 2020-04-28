Global Gluten-Free Pasta Market Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 4.6% Over the Forecast Period, 2020-2026 – BlueWeaveConsulting.com

Global gluten-free pasta market is growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2026. An increase in the number of celiac disease patients and gluten intolerance is likely to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The global gluten-free food market is expected to witness extensive growth in the near future, on account of factors such as the promotion of health and wellness, increase in demand from millennials, progress in marketing activities, rise in awareness about celiac disease, and other gluten allergies. The gluten-free diet is vital for people with gluten allergies and celiac disease, a condition that causes infection in small intestines. The gluten-free food helps improve cholesterol levels, digestive systems, and increases energy levels.

A gluten-free diet is a diet that excludes the protein gluten. Gluten is found in grains such as wheat, barley, rye, and a cross between wheat and rye called triticale. A gluten-free diet is essential for managing signs and symptoms of celiac disease and other medical conditions associated with gluten. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), food intolerance and sensitivities affect around 1-2% of the global population. Over the past two decades, there has been an increase in the number of consumers intolerant to various food products such as milk, meat soy, and gluten, which has given manufacturers of various free-of-food foods enormous opportunities to gain higher revenues and share in the global market.

The major market players in the Gluten Free-Pasta are focusing on explaining their portfolio of Service and product in Gluten Free Pasta Market. Such as Barilla G. e R. F.lli S.p.A. P.I. , Bionaturae, LLC, Doves Farm Foods Ltd., Dr. Schr AG/SPA (Dr. Schr), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Hain Celestial), Jovial Foods, Inc., Ebro Foods, SASASA Group (Ebro), Quinoa Corporation, RP’sRP’sRP’s Pasta Company, The Kraft Heinz Company (Heinz), Bionaturae LLC, General Mills, Inc., Hero AG, Kellogg Company, SIMILAE, and other prominent players.

Based on By Product Type, the Gluten-Free Pasta market is segmented into Brown Rice Pasta, Quinoa Pasta, Chickpea Pasta, and Multigrain Pasta. Among all the products, Brown rice Pasta is dominating the market, and Brown rice pasta has higher value gluten free-Pasta Market Share. Compared to most other types of pasta, brown rice pasta is a good source of fiber, Vitamin, Minerals, and Other beneficial compounds, and thus, its consumption can help prevent or improve several health conditions, including diabetes and heart disease. This leads to an increase in demand from consumers suffering from celiac diseases as well as people adopting a healthy lifestyle. Since the past couple of years, the global organic food and beverage market has been undergoing significant growth owing to an increase in demand for various organic products.

On the basis of the Distribution Channel, the Gluten-Free Pasta market is segmented into Retail shops, supermarket/hypermarket, and E-commerce. The retail stores’ sector incorporates various mortar-brick shops that range from specialty stores shops, independent shops to stand Alone shops. Gluten-free pasta that is offered via various retail stores sectors has a better scope of gaining traction the various target customers. Specialty stores that especially promote meals merchandise such as free-from products, Organic Products, and natural products offer a variety of possibilities for the boom of the gluten-free pasta marketplace.

Based on Region, the Gluten-free Pasta market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LATAM, and MEA. Europe’s gluten-free pasta market has experienced growth owing to various factors. Millions of people in Europe suffer from celiac disease, and a further million people suffer from wheat intolerance, which leads to more consumers switching to a gluten-free diet. Europeans consumers are avoiding wheat, which makes gluten sensitivity a major concern in Europe. On the other hand, Europe has witnessed an increase in the number of health-conscious consumers, which results in consumers opting for gluten-free products. Therefore, gluten-free pasta market size is likely to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period in Europe.

