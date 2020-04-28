Global Kombucha Market Size Worth USD 6.12 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 23.56%

According to BlueWeave Consulting, Global Kombucha Market was valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 6.12 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 23.56% over the forecast period 2020 – 2026.

Increasing consumer awareness regarding consuming healthy food and beverages and leading healthy lifestyle are the major factors driving market growth. Due to the rapid development of the production process, the global kombucha market expected to witness significant growth. Rapid development leading to improve and optimize fermentation by reducing the inefficiencies observed during fermentation process. Highly developed bottling technology and automatically generated labeling techniques can further reduce production time as well as reduce the manual labor involved in the process and thus have a positive impact on market growth.

The major market players in the global Kombucha market are GT’S Living Foods, KeVita Inc., Health Ade, Revive Kombucha, The Hain Celestial Group Inc, Brew Dr. Kombucha, Kombucha Wonder Drink, Makana Beverages Inc., Nessalla Kombucha, Reed’s Inc., Mojo Beverages, Cell-Nique Corporation, Wonder Drink, Kosmic, The Humm Buchiand and Other Prominent Players.

Based on the Product, the Kombucha industry segmented into Organic and Inorganic. The organic segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR as compared to the inorganic segment during the forecast period due to consumer’s inclination towards the natural products which has no side effects.

Based on the Type, the Kombucha industry bifurcated into Original and flavored. Original type kombucha has been the most preferred beverage for decades since it aids digestion, boosts immune health, and prevent bacterial and fungal infections. High glucaric acid levels also help in preventing symptoms of stomach cancer and reduce pancreatic load and ease the burden on the liver. Additionally, growing consumer demand for low sugar beverages has motivated product manufacturers to put raw drinks on display, advertise and promote their brands.

Based on the Application, the Kombucha is segmented into Supermarket, Health Stores, Online Stores and Others. The supermarket segment had the highest market share and is expected to grow during the forecast period due to ease of accessibility, and as it is an essential entity in devising the marketing strategy. The consumer is more prone to know about new products through on-shelf retail marketing, attractive packaging, and marketing events held at major supermarkets for consumer awareness by companies.

North America is expected to dominate the Kombucha market with the largest revenue share. Due to the presence of a large number of kombucha products companies across this region. Due to the rise in the number of health-conscious populations in the area, coupled with the growing use of kombucha in the food & beverage industry for both preservative and taste-enhancing purposes. Increased disposable income among the American population, together with the emergence of a variety of global market players in the region, expected to assist the region’s growth over the forecast years.

