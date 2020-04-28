Global Magnetometer Market Size Worth USD 1,901 million by 2025 | CAGR of 5.9%

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Magnetometer market is anticipated to worth USD 1,901 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019-2025. The Global Magnetometer Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, owing to the rising of the Magnetometer in various industries such as surveyors, energy, healthcare monitoring, pipeline monitoring, natural calamities, industrial, defense & aeronautics, and consumer electronics. The demand for these instruments in several sectors, such as defense & aerospace and military for object detection, will boost the Magnetometer market in the upcoming year.

Moreover, the major factor driving the market growth is technological advancements in magnetometer coupled with higher utilization by manufacturing industries for enhanced data quality, improved sensitivity, and operational efficiency. Furthermore, the demand for consumer electronics enabled with GPS, which provides integrated and seamless positioning solutions, will accelerate the growth of the Magnetometer market. Additionally, the integration of sensors and the advancement of technologies would help to improve the scope of the magnetic magnetometers in several industries.

Companies such as Bartington Instruments Ltd, Cryogenic Limited, GEM Technologies, Geometrics, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Foerster Holding GmbH, Lake Shore Cryotronics, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Scintrex Limited, Marine Magnetics Corp., Tristan Technologies, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and VectorNav Technologies are the key players for Manufacturing of Magnetometer.

On the basis of Product type, the Magnetometer market has been segmented into Single Axis, 3 – Axis, and 3 Dimensional. 3-axis lead the global Magnetometer owing to its small size and high performance, the sensor is ideal for mobile phones, tablets or personal navigation devices. Moreover, features of 3-axis like unique flexibility which make easy movement and position detection in space-constrained products such as smartphones and personal navigation devices. Single axis market will boost by its features like high quality low magnetic field measurements which use for general purpose magnetometer applications.

On the basis of Application, the global Magnetometer market has been segmented into Surveyors, Energy, Health Care Monitoring, Pipe Line Monitoring, Natural Calamities Research & Monitoring, Industrial Defense & Aeronautics, and Consumer Electronics. By application type, Consumer Electronics will lead the market due to the huge demand of electronics devices enabled with internet connectivity coupled with increment in location-based equipment in these devices. Industrial Defense & Aeronautics will grow by applications of the magnetometer for the precise detection of the resources. Pipe Line Monitoring will influence by its uses for detection of near-surface hazards.

On the basis of region, the Magnetometer market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the world Magnetometer market over the forecast period owing to the rising investments in magnetometer across various industries such as defense and aeronautics, consumer electronics. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to growth in the consumer electronics industry coupled with rapid industrialization. Moreover, the demand for magnetometer in the healthcare industry for diagnostic system will boost the Asia Pacific region.

