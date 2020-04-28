Global Mushroom Cultivation Market: Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020- 2026) | CAGR of 4.3%

Rising commercial mushroom intake in restaurants, hotels, supermarkets, cafeterias are predictable to play an essential role in influencing the market shortly. The Global MushroomCultivation Market was prized at USD 16.9 billion in 2019, and it is predictable to reach USD 19.04 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3 %, over the forecast period 2020-2026. Shifting consumer likings towards vegan food and growing meat substitute demand is anticipated to help the mushroom market over the estimated time. Shiitake and Button mushrooms are rich protein sources, making them needed meat substitutes amid consumers. Flowing consumer likings towards processed food consumption is another crucial factor probable to help the market over the next seven years. Mushrooms have a significantly short shelf life, which is predicted to affect the market in the near future negatively. Mushroom cultivation is heavily labored exhaustive and requires high operational costs. This vital factor can hamper market growth over the forecast period.

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/mushroom-cultivation-market-bwc20050/report-sample

Some of the leading players operating in the global mushroom cultivation market are Monaghan Mushrooms (Ireland), Walsh Mushrooms Group (Ireland), Mycelia (Belgium), South Mill Mushrooms Sales (US), Smithy Mushrooms Ltd. (UK), Rheinische Pilz Zentrale GmbH (Germany), Italspwan (Italy), Mushroom SAS (Italy), Hirano Mushroom LLC (Kosovo), Fujishukin Co. Ltd. (Japan) and other prominent players.

Global Mushroom Cultivation Market is segmented because of Type into Button mushroom, Oyster mushroom, Shiitake mushroom, other types. By type, the button mushroom segment is predictable to control the global mushroom cultivation market during the forecast period. The button mushroom section accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The button mushroom is a widely spent mushroom type across the world and can potentially offer many health benefits. The mushroom type is commercially full-grown in almost all the main mushroom producing countries such as China, Japan, the US, the UK, Germany, and Poland. Increased R&D on the white mushroom to find the potential to prevent cancer, along with its availability at affordable prices as linked to special mushroom varieties, is projected to intensify the demand for button mushroom during the prediction period.

By Application, The Global Mushroom Cultivation Market is divided into dried and processed. Demand for mushrooms has risen significantly over the past years in the processing industry. Processed mushroom comes in the profitable market as frozen, canned, dried. Other than these types, the processed mushroom also comprises powder mushroom, pickled mushroom, and mushroom sauces.

Ask for Enquire Before Purchase of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/mushroom-cultivation-market-bwc20050/enquire-before-purchase

Geographically, the Global Mushroom Cultivation Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA regions. Europe conquered the global mushroom market in the recent past, followed by the Asia Pacific. Emerging economies such as China and India are predicted to witness fast mushroom request development over the prediction period owing to rising population and growing health mindfulness.

The per capita consumption in China, the primary producer of mushrooms in the world, is higher than any other country. The ingesting of mushroom in Asian countries such as Japan, India, and others are increasing at a vital rate accredited by growing production. Increasing vegan population and the flowing trend toward nutrition-rich food have led to the market growth of mushrooms in Asian countries.

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826

US/Canada: +1 425 320 4776