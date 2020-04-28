Global Power Rental Market to Reach at 7.13% CAGR: BlueWeave Consulting

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global power rental market is anticipated to worth USD 22,816 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 7.13% during 2019-2025. Demand from power plants and Utility companies to ensure continued power supply to use rental generators mainly during peak hours to fulfill the demand will boost Power Rental market in the upcoming year. Moreover, the major factor driving the market growth is the upsurge in power consumption, improvement in power infrastructure, an increase in demand for uninterrupted power supply in the construction industry.

Furthermore, a huge demand for power rental has also been observed in major sectors such as healthcare and telecommunication, which require emergency power back-up is accelerating the growth of the Power Rental market. Additionally, the application of Power Rental in the production of crude oil for deep refinery and ultra-deep in the oil and mining industry will contribute to Power Rental market growth during the forecast period. Besides, the limited accessibility of power in rural areas & power loss due to regular basis grid failure will propel the growth of the Power Rental market.

Companies such as Caterpillar Inc., Aggreko PLC, Cummins Inc., United Rentals Inc., APR Energy, Atlas Copco AB, Ashtead Group PLC, Speedy Hire PLC, Kohler Co., Hertz Corporation, Soenergy International Inc., Generac Power Systems, Herc Holdings Inc., Al Faris Group, and Quippo Infrastructure Equipment Limited are the key players in manufacturing of power rental.

On the basis of application, the Global Power Rental market has been segmented into Prime Power, Standby Power, and Continuous Power. By application type, Standby Power will lead the market due to its properties to consume power by electronic and electrical appliances while they are switched off or in standby mode. Prime Power will grow significantly as its properties to provide reliability & durability, System paralleling, remote operation and monitoring. Continuous power segment will influence by its properties such as low fuel consumption, deliver unmatched flexibility, expandability.

On the basis of End-user type, the Power Rental market has been segmented into Commercial, Manufacturing, Events, Construction, Utilities, Mining, Oil & Gas and Others. Utility segment dominates the market owing to demand continuous power supply during peak hours for running regularly basis. The commercial sector will influence its need for uninterrupted power supply without fluctuations. The construction sector market will drive by the growth of infrastructural development. Oil & gas segment is expected to drive by huge power requirement in onshore and offshore oil and gas fields.

On the basis of region, the Power Rental market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific dominates the world Power Rental market over the forecast period owing to the growing demand from utility sector, increasing number of construction projects, power grid unavailability in remote locations, extreme weather events, and post-disaster emergencies in this region to fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific market in the next few years. The major contribution from China, Japan, South Korea, and India is expected to augment the growth of the market in the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to the frequent power outage, unstable power supply and aging power infrastructure in the region are driving the mine operators to shift towards power rental solution to meet their power requirement.

