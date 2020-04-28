Global Servo Motor Market: Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019- 2025)

Servo motors are the most sophisticated motion control devices with advanced design methods, high-force magnet materials, and precise dimensional tolerance. The Servo motor market is one of the most lucrative markets in the automotive sector. Increasing demand for high-performance motors, growing vehicle production worldwide and the positive outlook of manufacturing industries are the major factors responsible for the growth of global servo motors market .

They are designed and intended to be used in motion control applications that involve exceptional performance, quick reversing, and high accuracy positioning. Additionally, they offer easy installation and involve no maintenance cost, thus driving their demand over the forecast period. The demand for industrial automation would continue to grow due to the increased requirements of high product quality, paired with expectations of equally high reliability in high volume production. Lightweight machines, reduced size, increase in speed and higher torque are providing huge market opportunities. Reduced prices have grabbed the attention of manufacturer’s on the subjects such as advanced design, production techniques and production time.

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-servo-motor-market-bwc19109/report-sample

Companies such as ABB Ltd., Allied Motion Technologies, Inc., Ametek, Inc., General Electric Company, Nidec Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric, Emerson Electric Company, Siemens AG, WEG Industries, Hitachi Ltd., Oriental Motor, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic, Rexroth (Bosch), Delta, Toshiba Corp., Danfoss Group, Fuji Electric Holdings Co. Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corp. are the key players in manufacturing servo motor globally.

On the basis of application, the servo motor market has been divided into Industrial Machinery, Motor Vehicles, Household Appliances, Aerospace & Transportation, Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), and Others. Growing demand for high-performance motors, increasing vehicle production worldwide will fuel the servo motor in the automotive sector. Servo motors enhance the efficiency of production and manufacturing facilities in the automotive industry. Additionally, adoption of these motors has increased exponentially in the automotive industry due to the development of low-cost and highly efficient electronics, advancements in technology used in servo systems have resulted in increased end-user interest.

On the basis of motor type, the servo motor market has been segmented into AC motor and DC motor. In 2017, AC Motor is the leading segment in the global servo market and anticipated to lead over the forecast period 2019-2025. AC motor type endures higher current, used in in-line manufacturing, robots, and other industrial applications where high precision and repetition are required. AC motors are comparatively lighter and smaller and are generally used in HVAC equipment, industrial and home appliances, and manufacturing facilities. They are more cost-effective as they incur negligible or no maintenance cost.

Ask for Enquire Before Purchase of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-servo-motor-market-bwc19109/enquire-before-purchase

Based on the region, the servo motor market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In 2017, Asia-pacific accounts for the largest share of the global servo motor. Owing to rising industrialization, growing demand for energy-efficient products, increasing production and sale of an electric vehicle. An increasing number of initiatives taken by the governing authorities such as offering subsidies and incentives on purchasing the electric vehicles will fuel the growth of the servo motor market in the APAC region.

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826

US/Canada: +1 425 320 4776