Global Solar Energy Panel Market 2019-2025 | Growing at a CAGR of 21%

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Solar Energy Panel market is anticipated to worth USD 52,491 million by 2018, with a CAGR of 21% during 2019-2025. The Global Solar Energy Panel Market is expected to witness a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Owing to the increasing government incentives for the adoption of solar panels along with the cost economics of polysilicon has expected to be the major driving factor of the global solar panel market. The solar panels convert solar energy into electricity, which creates a pollution-free environment and is more efficient than combustion technologies. The rapid expansion of solar photovoltaic (PV) installation capacities coupled with increasing demand for renewable power sources, is boosting the solar energy panel market in the coming years.

Moreover, raising awareness about the benefits of solar panels and depletion of fossil fuels is expected to surge the demand for solar panels. The other key factors supporting the growth of the market are future energy supply security, increasing investment in clean energy, and low operating cost of the solar power plant. Additionally, the demand for solar panels is growing due to the growing awareness about solar panel power generation being less polluting and producing fewer carbon emissions. Besides, the falling prices of key raw materials of solar panels, including silver and polysilicon, along with the price drops for other industrial commodities that are used to make solar panels, are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the solar energy panel market includes Renesola, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., First Solar, Inc., Trina Solar Limited, Hanwha Q CELLS (Hanwha Group), Motech Industries Inc., Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, and Shunfeng International Clean Energy Limited Suntech, Sharp Solar, and Renewable Energy Corporation. Major Key Players are focused on organic and inorganic strategies such as merger & acquisition, and new product launches to enhance their business and product.

Based on Module, the global solar panel market is segmented into mono-crystalline, polycrystalline, and thin-film solar panels. The poly-crystalline solar panels accounted for the largest market share of the global solar panel market during the past years. Owing to its usage in a wide range of applications of Poly-crystalline due to its high efficiency coupled with the affordable price range. Moreover, the mono-crystalline segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period owing to their technological advancement and highest efficiency. The crystalline silicon solar PV modules were the most dominant technology in global solar panels market over the past years. In addition, the increasing requirements for high-efficiency solar PV systems have led to the development of thin-film solar modules. These modules employ cadmium or glass substrates and have higher solar conversion efficiency at relatively lower costs as compared to their crystalline silicon counterparts. Also, the improved efficiency along with other advantages over conventional solar panels are estimated to fuel the demand for demand over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the substantial growing regional segment for the solar panel market within the forecast period. Owing to increasing urbanization and population explosion and low cost of the product, especially in developing countries like China and India, are expected to augment the demand for energy generation and construction activities in a particular region. Besides, the growing investment in clean energy research & development in the emerging economies is expected to further boost the demand for solar energy panels in the coming years. Moreover, the European Region is expected to hold the lion share over the forecast period. Both Europe and the EU region, anticipate having strong growth in past years. While demand in the EU will be driven by the national binding 2020 renewables targets and low prices, the non-EU part of Europe will be propelled by Turkey’s solar program and solar’s attractive costs for the forthcoming years.

