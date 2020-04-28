Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market | Trends, Challenges, In-Depth Insights, Strategies (2020-2026)

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Key companies operating in the global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation market include _Agilent Technologies，Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Macrogen，Inc, Illumina，Inc., Eurofins Scientific, QIAGEN N.V., F Hoffman-La Roche AG, Beckman Coulter (Danaher)

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Segmental Analysis :

The report has classified the global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation industry.

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market Segment By Type:

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)Ion Semiconductor SequencingSingle Molecule Real Time (SMRT) SequencingNanopore Sequencing

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market Segment By Applications:

Biopharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals, Academics & Research Institutes, Other

Critical questions addressed by the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market report

What are the key market drivers and restraints ?

and ? What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

until the end of the forecast period? Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share ?

? Which region will lead the global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation market in terms of growth ?

? What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future ?

? What are the upcoming applications ?

? How will the global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation market develop in the mid to long term?

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

1.4.3 Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

1.4.4 Single Molecule Real Time (SMRT) Sequencing

1.4.5 Nanopore Sequencing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Biopharmaceutical Companies

1.5.3 Hospitals

1.5.4 Academics & Research Institutes

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Industry

1.6.1.1 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Revenue in 2019

3.3 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Agilent Technologies，Inc.

13.1.1 Agilent Technologies，Inc. Company Details

13.1.2 Agilent Technologies，Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Agilent Technologies，Inc. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Introduction

13.1.4 Agilent Technologies，Inc. Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Agilent Technologies，Inc. Recent Development

13.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

13.2.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details

13.2.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Introduction

13.2.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

13.3 Macrogen，Inc

13.3.1 Macrogen，Inc Company Details

13.3.2 Macrogen，Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Macrogen，Inc Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Introduction

13.3.4 Macrogen，Inc Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Macrogen，Inc Recent Development

13.4 Illumina，Inc.

13.4.1 Illumina，Inc. Company Details

13.4.2 Illumina，Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Illumina，Inc. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Introduction

13.4.4 Illumina，Inc. Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Illumina，Inc. Recent Development

13.5 Eurofins Scientific

13.5.1 Eurofins Scientific Company Details

13.5.2 Eurofins Scientific Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Eurofins Scientific Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Introduction

13.5.4 Eurofins Scientific Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Eurofins Scientific Recent Development

13.6 QIAGEN N.V.

13.6.1 QIAGEN N.V. Company Details

13.6.2 QIAGEN N.V. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 QIAGEN N.V. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Introduction

13.6.4 QIAGEN N.V. Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 QIAGEN N.V. Recent Development

13.7 F Hoffman-La Roche AG

13.7.1 F Hoffman-La Roche AG Company Details

13.7.2 F Hoffman-La Roche AG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 F Hoffman-La Roche AG Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Introduction

13.7.4 F Hoffman-La Roche AG Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 F Hoffman-La Roche AG Recent Development

13.8 Beckman Coulter (Danaher)

13.8.1 Beckman Coulter (Danaher) Company Details

13.8.2 Beckman Coulter (Danaher) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Beckman Coulter (Danaher) Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Introduction

13.8.4 Beckman Coulter (Danaher) Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Beckman Coulter (Danaher) Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

