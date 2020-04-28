India Chocolate Market is projected to reach USD 5.09 Billion by 2026

The India Chocolate Market has reached USD 1.76 Billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 5.09 Billion by 2026 with a significant CAGR of 16.48% during the forecast period 2020-2026. The Indian consumers have been shifting their choices towards chocolate products over traditional sweets. The increasing disposable income of the middle-class population in the country has impacted the market space for the overall chocolate consumption.

Evolving food consumption patterns in India, rising per capita income, affluent middle-class purchasing power along with marketing and promotional activities have improved the chocolate market. The sale of the boxed assortment is growing at a faster pace, driven by increased in occasional gifting trend. Affordable prices and discounts offered at supermarkets/hypermarkets and healthy eating habits are other factors boosting sales. Moreover, the introduction of international brands, availability of a variety of flavors, and expanding online chocolate distribution are the key factors catalyzing the growth of the chocolate market in India. Additionally, most of the chocolate consumption is from urban consumers, and the country is posing massive opportunities in the untapped rural segment.

India Chocolate market is fragmented owing to the presence of several large-sized companies, mid-sized & small-sized companies, and many start-ups that provide chocolate industry. However, the companies that hold the major share of chocolate market are Mondelez India Foods Private Limited, Nestlé India Limited, Ferrero India Private Limited, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Mars International India Private Limited, Hershey India Private Limited, Surya Food & Agro Ltd., Lotus Chocolate Company Limited, ITC Limited, Mars International India Pvt. Ltd., The Campco Ltd., Global Consumer Products Private Limited, Buttercup Confectionery Limited, Lindt & Springli Ag, Maestro Swiss Trading (M) Sdn Bhd, and other prominent players.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and White Chocolate. Dark chocolate is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment owing to its health benefits and evolving preferences of Indian consumers. The consumers’ affinity is increasing towards dark chocolates has led to the growth of this segment. Moreover, the preferences of Indian consumers are gradually evolving and getting comfortable with the taste of dark chocolate.

Based on its distribution channel, the market is segmented into Online sales, Offline sales. Online sales of chocolate is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period as it provides exciting offers and brands is attracting Indian customers. Digital India has greatly influenced the online sales of finished goods and product. Convenience, ease of searching, billing, varied selection of products and discounts & promotion has fueled the online chocolate sale.

In January 2020, Hershey India Private Ltd. announced the launch of chocolate bars under its Flagship Hershey’s brand. The bar was available in three variants, the whole almond variant, cookies’n’ crème and classic creamy milk.

In September 2019, Mondelez India launched Cadbury dark milk chocolate empowering Indian consumers with new eat experience and more choices. It was aimed to provide superior for those with sophisticated and mature sensibilities.

