India UPS Market to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period (2018-2025)

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, The India UPS Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 8% from 2018 to 2025, end of the forecast period. Growing demand from diverse sectors such as IT and IT enabled services (ITeS); banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI); government, manufacturing, telecom, and energy sectors continues to drive the UPS market in India. Government’s initiative to computerize its various departments coupled with ‘The National e-Governance Plan’ is expected to boost the demand for low-end UPS systems through 2025. Increasing demand for high-end UPS is expected to emanate from growing installations of high-end electronic equipment and machineries in industrial set-ups. Increasing penetration of IT/ITES sector in Tier-II & Tier II cities of the country is also anticipated to boost the demand for UPS systems in the coming years. India being a power deficit nation has a large market for power backup products.

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/india-ups-market/report-sample

Companies, such as Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Delta Power Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd, Eaton Power Quality Pvt. Ltd, Emerson Network Power (India) Pvt. Ltd, Hitachi HI-REL Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd, Microtek International Pvt. Ltd, Novateur Electrical & Digital Systems Pvt. Ltd, Schneider Electric IT Business India Pvt. Ltd, Socomec Innovative Power Solutions, Uniline Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd. are the key players in UPS market in India.

The India UPS Market is segmented on the basis of technology and application. Based on product type, the market is segmented into Online, Offline/Standby & Line Interactive. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Commercial, Industrial and Residential. And On the basis of rating, the market is segmented into less than 5kVA, 5.1 kVA-50.1kVA, 50 kVA-200kVA and more than 200kVA.

To Explore More Get Detailed [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/india-ups-market

Growing demand from diverse sectors such as IT and IT enabled services (ITeS); banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI); government, manufacturing, telecom, and energy sectors continues to drive the UPS market in India. Government’s initiative to computerize its various departments coupled with ‘The National e-Governance Plan’ is expected to boost the demand for low-end UPS systems through 2025. Increasing demand for high-end UPS is expected to emanate from growing installations of high-end electronic equipment and machineries in industrial set-ups. Increasing penetration of IT/ITES sector in Tier-II & Tier II cities of the country is also anticipated to boost the demand for UPS systems in the coming years.

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826

US/Canada: +1 425 320 4776