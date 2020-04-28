What is driving the North America French Fries Market Industry Growth and Forecast ?

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The North America French Fries market has reached USD 2.07 Billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 10.06 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 3.31% during the forecast period from 2020-2026. The French fries market in North America is driven by an increase in the affinity of consumers toward fast food as well as an increase in the number of people preferring to eat outside overcooking.

French fries are thin strips of potato which are either baked or fried. They are consumed worldwide as snacks or as facet dishes with alimentation. French fries have been very popular in the U.S. and Canada. This can be attributed due to the rising consumption of easy and fried food. In addition, the increase in disposable income, the increase in the number of fast-food outlets, and the increase in the penetration of online shopping and the acceptance of home delivery services are essential factors which are driving the growth of the French Fries industry in North America. However, the negative impact of fried food on human health acts as the major restraint for this market. On the contrary, the introduction of healthy varieties of French fries such as low carbohydrate and air fried/baked fries are expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the North American French fries market.

The major market players in the French fries are Agristo Nv, Alexia Foods, Aviko (Royal Cosun), Cavendish Farms, J.R. Simplot Company, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., Luxfries Bvba, Mccain Foods Limited, Nathan’s Famous Inc., Ore-Ida, McCain, Farm Frites, Kroger, Al-Salam Cooling Co., Other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technology.

Based on Type, French Fries market segmented into Regular and Frozen. The frozen segment was the most prominent one and is estimated to remain dominant in type segment during the forecast period of 2026 across the region. This is attributed to ease of storage owing to the high shelf life of frozen products over conventional products.

Based on Distribution Channel, the French Fries market segmented into Quick Service Restaurants (QSR), Institutional, Retail Outlets, online and others. The QSR segment is dominating the market and has the highest share in the French Fries market and is estimated to increase at a significant growth rate across the region This segment’s rise is led by an increase in the number of Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) along with an increase in the number of people who prefer to eat outdoors.

Based on the region, the French Fries market is segmented into U.S., Canada. By country, the U.S. was the most prominent market and is estimated to dominate the North America French fries market through 2020-2026. The key players in the industry have adopted several strategies such as expansion, product launch, and acquisition as their go-to strategies to stay competitive in the market. In addition rising trend of working population reliance on fast food due to busy lifestyles and improvements in consumption behavior. Therefore, the growth of the fast-food industry is estimated to a positive impact on the U.S. French fries market over the forecast period.

