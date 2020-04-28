Stevia Market Size Poised to Touch USD 867 million by 2026 at 7.51% CAGR

The Global Stevia market was around 520 million in 2019 and projected to reach the valuation of about 867 million by the year 2026 by growing at a CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

Growing demand for natural sweeteners, especially in beverages, is estimated to increase the demand for Stevia during the forecast period. Stevia’s market penetration in the food industry due to its superior sweetening properties is anticipated to propel the market growth.

Stevia is gained from a medicinal and culinary herb and is famous for its superior medicinal and herbal properties. It is also known for its strength to control blood pressure and in weight control, and continuous research and advancements in the pharmaceutical industry will help in opening new avenues for manufacturers.

Global Stevia Market is fragmented due to the presence of number of large-sized companies, mid-sized & small-sized companies, and many start-ups that are working together to develop Stevia. The leading companies of Stevia Market are Cargill Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, PureCircle, Stevia Corp., Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Evolva, GLG LIFE TECH CORP., HYET Sweet, Sunwin Stevia International, Inc.and other prominent players.

Based on Extract Type, the Global Stevia Market segmented into Powder, Liquid, and Leaf. Powder extract type is expected to dominate at the market during the forecast period. Stevia has its own distinctive flavor that improves the taste of the food in which it is used. Stevia provides a variety of benefits, such as sweetness, texture, sugar preplacement, calorie reduction, color, and taste enhancement.

Based on the Application, the Global Stevia Market segmented into Bakery, Tabletop Sweetener, Dairy Product, Packaged Food, Beverages, and others. The beverage segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The segment is expected to see the highest growth in the forecast period due to the growing use of Stevia in various carbonated drinks. Apart from this, the product also finds its use in a range of low-calorie and zero-calorie beverages, which cater to rising demand from health-conscious consumers.

Asia Pacific, followed by North America is expected to dominate the global stevia market. The market in North America is projected to have a healthy CAGR over the forecast period, while Asia-Pacific will also display strong market development over the same period. Similarly, China has a distinctive global supremacy over other countries in terms of production capacity and exports of stevia. Low cost of production and availability of qualified workers is a key factor for the growth of the Asia-Pacific.

