Business Impacts of COVID-19 on Diaper Market | Strategies of Major Industry Competitors

According to a report by P&S Intelligence, in 2017, the global diaper market generated a revenue of $57.5 billion and is projected to advance at a 6.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). Diapers are available in the market for babies as well as adults. During 2013–2017, the larger demand was created for baby diapers and the situation is projected to remain the same in the coming years as well. The different product types of baby diapers are cloth, cloth swim diapers, disposable, biodegradable, and cloth training pants. Among these, the largest demand was created for disposable baby diapers during 2013–2017.

The different distribution channels for diapers are online, convenience stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and pharmacies. Out of these, the largest demand for diapers was created from pharmacies during 2013–2017 and the situation is expected to remain the same during the forecast period as well. The online distribution channel is projected to witness the fastest growth in demand for diapers in the coming years. Diapers have both high and low absorption levels. Between these two, the larger demand was created for diapers with high absorption level during 2013–2017, and these diapers are going to be the most in demand during the forecast period as well.

Among all the regions, namely Middle East and Africa (MEA), Europe, Latin America (LATAM), North America, and Asia-Pacific (APAC), the highest demand for diapers was created by Europe during 2013–2017. This was due to the rising requirement for fine-quality diapers and growing inclination of population towards baby healthcare in the region. However, during 2021–2023, the APAC region is predicted to create the largest demand for diapers, and is further projected to witness the fastest growth in demand during the forecast period. The surging population, rising number of working women, and rapid urbanization are driving the growth of the regional market.

The rapidly increasing utilization of biodegradable diapers is a key driving factor of the diaper market. Most of the disposable diapers consist of artificial absorbents, such as sodium poly-acrylate, that form a gel when they come in contact with moisture. Moreover, these diapers end up in the landfills sites every year and decompose very slowly and cause immense harm to the environment. Because of these factors, the demand for biodegradable diapers is increasing. Biodegradable diapers are made from plant-based materials and are free from harmful plastics and chemicals.The Women’s Environmental Network encourage people to make use of washable nappies, as they are environment-friendly and are a convenient alternative to disposable diapers.