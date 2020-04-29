Butterfly Valve Market Top Key Players, Industry Analysis And Forecast By 2026| Jiangsu Shentong Valve, China Valves, Emerson

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Butterfly Valve market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Butterfly Valve market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Butterfly Valve market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Butterfly Valve market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Butterfly Valve market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Our PESTLE, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analyses give a thorough presentation of the global Butterfly Valve market from different perspectives and angles. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Butterfly Valve market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Butterfly Valve market. All findings and data on the global Butterfly Valve market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Butterfly Valve market available in different regions and countries.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Butterfly Valve Market Research Report: Jiangsu Shentong Valve, China Valves, Emerson, KSB, Yuanda Valve, Shandong Yidu Valve, Gaoshan Valves, Anhui Tongdu Flow, Flowserve, Jiangsu Suyan Valve, SUFA, Neway, DunAn, Cameron, Kaike, Kitz

Global Butterfly Valve Market Type Segments: Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Aluminum, Others

Global Butterfly Valve Market Application Segments: Oil & gas, Power generation, Water treatment, Construction, Others

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Butterfly Valve market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Butterfly Valve market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Butterfly Valve market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Butterfly Valve market.

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Butterfly Valve Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Butterfly Valve Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Butterfly Valve Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Stainless Steel

1.4.3 Cast Iron

1.4.4 Aluminum

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Butterfly Valve Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oil & gas

1.5.3 Power generation

1.5.4 Water treatment

1.5.5 Construction

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Butterfly Valve Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Butterfly Valve Industry

1.6.1.1 Butterfly Valve Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Butterfly Valve Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Butterfly Valve Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Butterfly Valve Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Butterfly Valve Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Butterfly Valve Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Butterfly Valve Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Butterfly Valve Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Butterfly Valve Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Butterfly Valve Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Butterfly Valve Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Butterfly Valve Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Butterfly Valve Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Butterfly Valve Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Butterfly Valve Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Butterfly Valve Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Butterfly Valve Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Butterfly Valve Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Butterfly Valve Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Butterfly Valve Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Butterfly Valve Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Butterfly Valve Production by Regions

4.1 Global Butterfly Valve Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Butterfly Valve Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Butterfly Valve Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Butterfly Valve Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Butterfly Valve Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Butterfly Valve Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Butterfly Valve Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Butterfly Valve Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Butterfly Valve Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Butterfly Valve Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Butterfly Valve Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Butterfly Valve Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Butterfly Valve Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Butterfly Valve Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Butterfly Valve Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Butterfly Valve Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Butterfly Valve Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Butterfly Valve Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Butterfly Valve Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Butterfly Valve Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Butterfly Valve Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Butterfly Valve Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Butterfly Valve Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Butterfly Valve Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Butterfly Valve Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Butterfly Valve Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Butterfly Valve Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Butterfly Valve Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Butterfly Valve Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Butterfly Valve Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Butterfly Valve Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Butterfly Valve Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Butterfly Valve Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Butterfly Valve Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Butterfly Valve Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Butterfly Valve Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Butterfly Valve Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Butterfly Valve Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Butterfly Valve Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Butterfly Valve Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Jiangsu Shentong Valve

8.1.1 Jiangsu Shentong Valve Corporation Information

8.1.2 Jiangsu Shentong Valve Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Jiangsu Shentong Valve Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Jiangsu Shentong Valve Product Description

8.1.5 Jiangsu Shentong Valve Recent Development

8.2 China Valves

8.2.1 China Valves Corporation Information

8.2.2 China Valves Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 China Valves Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 China Valves Product Description

8.2.5 China Valves Recent Development

8.3 Emerson

8.3.1 Emerson Corporation Information

8.3.2 Emerson Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Emerson Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Emerson Product Description

8.3.5 Emerson Recent Development

8.4 KSB

8.4.1 KSB Corporation Information

8.4.2 KSB Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 KSB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 KSB Product Description

8.4.5 KSB Recent Development

8.5 Yuanda Valve

8.5.1 Yuanda Valve Corporation Information

8.5.2 Yuanda Valve Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Yuanda Valve Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Yuanda Valve Product Description

8.5.5 Yuanda Valve Recent Development

8.6 Shandong Yidu Valve

8.6.1 Shandong Yidu Valve Corporation Information

8.6.2 Shandong Yidu Valve Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Shandong Yidu Valve Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Shandong Yidu Valve Product Description

8.6.5 Shandong Yidu Valve Recent Development

8.7 Gaoshan Valves

8.7.1 Gaoshan Valves Corporation Information

8.7.2 Gaoshan Valves Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Gaoshan Valves Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Gaoshan Valves Product Description

8.7.5 Gaoshan Valves Recent Development

8.8 Anhui Tongdu Flow

8.8.1 Anhui Tongdu Flow Corporation Information

8.8.2 Anhui Tongdu Flow Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Anhui Tongdu Flow Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Anhui Tongdu Flow Product Description

8.8.5 Anhui Tongdu Flow Recent Development

8.9 Flowserve

8.9.1 Flowserve Corporation Information

8.9.2 Flowserve Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Flowserve Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Flowserve Product Description

8.9.5 Flowserve Recent Development

8.10 Jiangsu Suyan Valve

8.10.1 Jiangsu Suyan Valve Corporation Information

8.10.2 Jiangsu Suyan Valve Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Jiangsu Suyan Valve Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Jiangsu Suyan Valve Product Description

8.10.5 Jiangsu Suyan Valve Recent Development

8.11 SUFA

8.11.1 SUFA Corporation Information

8.11.2 SUFA Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 SUFA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 SUFA Product Description

8.11.5 SUFA Recent Development

8.12 Neway

8.12.1 Neway Corporation Information

8.12.2 Neway Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Neway Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Neway Product Description

8.12.5 Neway Recent Development

8.13 DunAn

8.13.1 DunAn Corporation Information

8.13.2 DunAn Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 DunAn Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 DunAn Product Description

8.13.5 DunAn Recent Development

8.14 Cameron

8.14.1 Cameron Corporation Information

8.14.2 Cameron Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Cameron Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Cameron Product Description

8.14.5 Cameron Recent Development

8.15 Kaike

8.15.1 Kaike Corporation Information

8.15.2 Kaike Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Kaike Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Kaike Product Description

8.15.5 Kaike Recent Development

8.16 Kitz

8.16.1 Kitz Corporation Information

8.16.2 Kitz Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Kitz Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Kitz Product Description

8.16.5 Kitz Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Butterfly Valve Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Butterfly Valve Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Butterfly Valve Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Butterfly Valve Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Butterfly Valve Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Butterfly Valve Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Butterfly Valve Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Butterfly Valve Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Butterfly Valve Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Butterfly Valve Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Butterfly Valve Sales Channels

11.2.2 Butterfly Valve Distributors

11.3 Butterfly Valve Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Butterfly Valve Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

