CNC Machine Tools Market Growth Analysis, Industry Size, Outlook, Current Trends by 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global CNC Machine Tools market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global CNC Machine Tools market. The authors of the report have segmented the global CNC Machine Tools market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global CNC Machine Tools market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global CNC Machine Tools market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Our PESTLE, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analyses give a thorough presentation of the global CNC Machine Tools market from different perspectives and angles. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global CNC Machine Tools market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global CNC Machine Tools market. All findings and data on the global CNC Machine Tools market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global CNC Machine Tools market available in different regions and countries.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global CNC Machine Tools Market Research Report: Yamazaki Mazak, DMG Mori Seiki, Okuma Corporation, Makino, DMTG, TRUMPF, JTEKT Corporation, Haas Automation, Doosan Infracore, GF Machining Solutions, SMTCL, Chiron, KOMATSU NTC, Emag, INDEX, MAG IAS, HERMLE, AMADA, GROB, Schuler, MHI, Hardinge Group, Hurco, Qinchuan, Gleason, TORNOS, Hyundai WIA, Schutte, SAMAG, NAGEL, KMTCL, Yuhuan CNC, Qinghai Huading, Shandong FIN

Global CNC Machine Tools Market Type Segments: CNC Lathe, CNC Milling Machine, CNC Grinding machine, Others

Global CNC Machine Tools Market Application Segments: Machinery Manufacturing, Automobile, Aerospace & Defense, Others

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global CNC Machine Tools market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global CNC Machine Tools market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global CNC Machine Tools market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global CNC Machine Tools market.

Questions answered by the report

Which are the dominant players of the global CNC Machine Tools market?

What will be the size of the global CNC Machine Tools market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global CNC Machine Tools market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global CNC Machine Tools market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global CNC Machine Tools market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 CNC Machine Tools Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top CNC Machine Tools Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global CNC Machine Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 CNC Lathe

1.4.3 CNC Milling Machine

1.4.4 CNC Grinding machine

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global CNC Machine Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Machinery Manufacturing

1.5.3 Automobile

1.5.4 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): CNC Machine Tools Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the CNC Machine Tools Industry

1.6.1.1 CNC Machine Tools Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and CNC Machine Tools Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for CNC Machine Tools Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global CNC Machine Tools Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global CNC Machine Tools Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global CNC Machine Tools Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global CNC Machine Tools Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global CNC Machine Tools Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global CNC Machine Tools Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global CNC Machine Tools Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for CNC Machine Tools Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key CNC Machine Tools Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top CNC Machine Tools Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top CNC Machine Tools Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top CNC Machine Tools Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top CNC Machine Tools Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top CNC Machine Tools Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top CNC Machine Tools Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top CNC Machine Tools Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by CNC Machine Tools Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global CNC Machine Tools Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 CNC Machine Tools Production by Regions

4.1 Global CNC Machine Tools Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top CNC Machine Tools Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top CNC Machine Tools Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America CNC Machine Tools Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America CNC Machine Tools Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America CNC Machine Tools Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe CNC Machine Tools Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe CNC Machine Tools Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe CNC Machine Tools Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China CNC Machine Tools Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China CNC Machine Tools Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China CNC Machine Tools Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan CNC Machine Tools Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan CNC Machine Tools Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan CNC Machine Tools Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea CNC Machine Tools Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea CNC Machine Tools Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea CNC Machine Tools Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 CNC Machine Tools Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top CNC Machine Tools Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top CNC Machine Tools Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top CNC Machine Tools Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America CNC Machine Tools Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America CNC Machine Tools Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe CNC Machine Tools Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe CNC Machine Tools Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific CNC Machine Tools Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific CNC Machine Tools Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America CNC Machine Tools Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America CNC Machine Tools Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa CNC Machine Tools Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa CNC Machine Tools Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global CNC Machine Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global CNC Machine Tools Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global CNC Machine Tools Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 CNC Machine Tools Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global CNC Machine Tools Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global CNC Machine Tools Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global CNC Machine Tools Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global CNC Machine Tools Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global CNC Machine Tools Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global CNC Machine Tools Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global CNC Machine Tools Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Yamazaki Mazak

8.1.1 Yamazaki Mazak Corporation Information

8.1.2 Yamazaki Mazak Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Yamazaki Mazak Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Yamazaki Mazak Product Description

8.1.5 Yamazaki Mazak Recent Development

8.2 DMG Mori Seiki

8.2.1 DMG Mori Seiki Corporation Information

8.2.2 DMG Mori Seiki Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 DMG Mori Seiki Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 DMG Mori Seiki Product Description

8.2.5 DMG Mori Seiki Recent Development

8.3 Okuma Corporation

8.3.1 Okuma Corporation Corporation Information

8.3.2 Okuma Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Okuma Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Okuma Corporation Product Description

8.3.5 Okuma Corporation Recent Development

8.4 Makino

8.4.1 Makino Corporation Information

8.4.2 Makino Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Makino Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Makino Product Description

8.4.5 Makino Recent Development

8.5 DMTG

8.5.1 DMTG Corporation Information

8.5.2 DMTG Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 DMTG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 DMTG Product Description

8.5.5 DMTG Recent Development

8.6 TRUMPF

8.6.1 TRUMPF Corporation Information

8.6.2 TRUMPF Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 TRUMPF Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 TRUMPF Product Description

8.6.5 TRUMPF Recent Development

8.7 JTEKT Corporation

8.7.1 JTEKT Corporation Corporation Information

8.7.2 JTEKT Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 JTEKT Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 JTEKT Corporation Product Description

8.7.5 JTEKT Corporation Recent Development

8.8 Haas Automation

8.8.1 Haas Automation Corporation Information

8.8.2 Haas Automation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Haas Automation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Haas Automation Product Description

8.8.5 Haas Automation Recent Development

8.9 Doosan Infracore

8.9.1 Doosan Infracore Corporation Information

8.9.2 Doosan Infracore Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Doosan Infracore Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Doosan Infracore Product Description

8.9.5 Doosan Infracore Recent Development

8.10 GF Machining Solutions

8.10.1 GF Machining Solutions Corporation Information

8.10.2 GF Machining Solutions Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 GF Machining Solutions Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 GF Machining Solutions Product Description

8.10.5 GF Machining Solutions Recent Development

8.11 SMTCL

8.11.1 SMTCL Corporation Information

8.11.2 SMTCL Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 SMTCL Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 SMTCL Product Description

8.11.5 SMTCL Recent Development

8.12 Chiron

8.12.1 Chiron Corporation Information

8.12.2 Chiron Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Chiron Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Chiron Product Description

8.12.5 Chiron Recent Development

8.13 KOMATSU NTC

8.13.1 KOMATSU NTC Corporation Information

8.13.2 KOMATSU NTC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 KOMATSU NTC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 KOMATSU NTC Product Description

8.13.5 KOMATSU NTC Recent Development

8.14 Emag

8.14.1 Emag Corporation Information

8.14.2 Emag Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Emag Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Emag Product Description

8.14.5 Emag Recent Development

8.15 INDEX

8.15.1 INDEX Corporation Information

8.15.2 INDEX Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 INDEX Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 INDEX Product Description

8.15.5 INDEX Recent Development

8.16 MAG IAS

8.16.1 MAG IAS Corporation Information

8.16.2 MAG IAS Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 MAG IAS Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 MAG IAS Product Description

8.16.5 MAG IAS Recent Development

8.17 HERMLE

8.17.1 HERMLE Corporation Information

8.17.2 HERMLE Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 HERMLE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 HERMLE Product Description

8.17.5 HERMLE Recent Development

8.18 AMADA

8.18.1 AMADA Corporation Information

8.18.2 AMADA Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 AMADA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 AMADA Product Description

8.18.5 AMADA Recent Development

8.19 GROB

8.19.1 GROB Corporation Information

8.19.2 GROB Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.19.3 GROB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 GROB Product Description

8.19.5 GROB Recent Development

8.20 Schuler

8.20.1 Schuler Corporation Information

8.20.2 Schuler Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.20.3 Schuler Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Schuler Product Description

8.20.5 Schuler Recent Development

8.21 MHI

8.21.1 MHI Corporation Information

8.21.2 MHI Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.21.3 MHI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 MHI Product Description

8.21.5 MHI Recent Development

8.22 Hardinge Group

8.22.1 Hardinge Group Corporation Information

8.22.2 Hardinge Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.22.3 Hardinge Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 Hardinge Group Product Description

8.22.5 Hardinge Group Recent Development

8.23 Hurco

8.23.1 Hurco Corporation Information

8.23.2 Hurco Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.23.3 Hurco Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.23.4 Hurco Product Description

8.23.5 Hurco Recent Development

8.24 Qinchuan

8.24.1 Qinchuan Corporation Information

8.24.2 Qinchuan Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.24.3 Qinchuan Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.24.4 Qinchuan Product Description

8.24.5 Qinchuan Recent Development

8.25 Gleason

8.25.1 Gleason Corporation Information

8.25.2 Gleason Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.25.3 Gleason Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.25.4 Gleason Product Description

8.25.5 Gleason Recent Development

8.26 TORNOS

8.26.1 TORNOS Corporation Information

8.26.2 TORNOS Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.26.3 TORNOS Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.26.4 TORNOS Product Description

8.26.5 TORNOS Recent Development

8.27 Hyundai WIA

8.27.1 Hyundai WIA Corporation Information

8.27.2 Hyundai WIA Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.27.3 Hyundai WIA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.27.4 Hyundai WIA Product Description

8.27.5 Hyundai WIA Recent Development

8.28 Schutte

8.28.1 Schutte Corporation Information

8.28.2 Schutte Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.28.3 Schutte Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.28.4 Schutte Product Description

8.28.5 Schutte Recent Development

8.29 SAMAG

8.29.1 SAMAG Corporation Information

8.29.2 SAMAG Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.29.3 SAMAG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.29.4 SAMAG Product Description

8.29.5 SAMAG Recent Development

8.30 NAGEL

8.30.1 NAGEL Corporation Information

8.30.2 NAGEL Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.30.3 NAGEL Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.30.4 NAGEL Product Description

8.30.5 NAGEL Recent Development

8.31 KMTCL

8.31.1 KMTCL Corporation Information

8.31.2 KMTCL Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.31.3 KMTCL Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.31.4 KMTCL Product Description

8.31.5 KMTCL Recent Development

8.32 Yuhuan CNC

8.32.1 Yuhuan CNC Corporation Information

8.32.2 Yuhuan CNC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.32.3 Yuhuan CNC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.32.4 Yuhuan CNC Product Description

8.32.5 Yuhuan CNC Recent Development

8.33 Qinghai Huading

8.33.1 Qinghai Huading Corporation Information

8.33.2 Qinghai Huading Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.33.3 Qinghai Huading Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.33.4 Qinghai Huading Product Description

8.33.5 Qinghai Huading Recent Development

8.34 Shandong FIN

8.34.1 Shandong FIN Corporation Information

8.34.2 Shandong FIN Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.34.3 Shandong FIN Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.34.4 Shandong FIN Product Description

8.34.5 Shandong FIN Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top CNC Machine Tools Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top CNC Machine Tools Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key CNC Machine Tools Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

10 CNC Machine Tools Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global CNC Machine Tools Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America CNC Machine Tools Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe CNC Machine Tools Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific CNC Machine Tools Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America CNC Machine Tools Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa CNC Machine Tools Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 CNC Machine Tools Sales Channels

11.2.2 CNC Machine Tools Distributors

11.3 CNC Machine Tools Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global CNC Machine Tools Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

