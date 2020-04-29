COIVD-19 Impact Analysis on Animal Healthcare Market | Insights on Strategies of Key Players

The consumption of milk and meat has increased significantly in the past few years around the world due to the surging population, rising per capita income, and changing lifestyle. In addition, an increasing number of farm animals are being bred in order to meet the rising requirement for protein rich foods, such as meat, milk, and eggs. As per the Food and Agriculture Organization, livestock production accounts for 40% of the gross value of agricultural production across the world. It is due to these factors, along with the rising risk of transfer of animal diseases to humans, that the demand for animal healthcare products is increasing in countries including China, the U.S, Japan, and Brazil.

Veterinary clinics, pharmacies & drug stores, veterinary hospitals, and others (which include retail and online stores) are the various distribution channels for animal healthcare products. Out of these, veterinary hospitals generated the highest revenue for the market during 2013–2017 and the situation is expected to remain the same during the forecast period as well. A large number of pet owners take their pets to veterinary hospitals as they provide full animal healthcare service, which include nursing care and accommodation. The fastest growth in demand is predicted to be registered by the pharmacies & drug stores in the near future.

As per a report by P&S Intelligence, in 2017, the global animal healthcare market reached a value of $31,637.0 million and is expected to witness a 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). The different healthcare products are vaccines, anti-infectives, feed additives, parasiticides, anti-inflammatories, and others (which include medicines for pain sedation, oncological and antiemetic products, and drugs for reproductive problems). Among these, the largest demand was created for feed additive during 2013–2017 and the situation is projected to remain the same in the coming years. This is due to the rising consumption of animal-derived products and increasing feed production.

The increasing adoption rate of companion animals is a major driving factor of the animal healthcare market. Factors including several human health benefits of pets, growing adoption of pets for security purposes, and emerging trend of pet humanization are resulting in the increasing adoption of pet animals. As per a 2008 survey by the American Pet Products Association, people who owned cats and dogs in the U.S. were observed to be happier, healthier, and better organized than people who didn’t own any pets. Moreover, Americans spend more than $69.5 billion on their pets in 2017. In order to minimize the chances of diseases in their pets, people are increasingly utilizing animal healthcare products.