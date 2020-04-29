Connected Health Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | athenahealth, Omron Healthcare, Cisco Systems

Connected health refers to a term which involves the use of wireless and digital services for better health management of patients. These services are mostly designed as per the changing needs of a patient. Some of the frequently opted means of connected health include, telehealth, remote patient monitoring tools, wearable technology, secure messaging tools, and mobile apps.

Increasing adoption of mobiles and other wireless technology is expected to fuel the growth of the connected health market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising adoption of mhealth methods in emerging countries are anticipated to offer growth opportunities to the companies in the market. The global connected health market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as, M-Health Services, M-Health Devices and E-Prescription. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as, monitoring, diagnosis & treatment, wellness & prevention, and other applications.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Connected Health Market globally. This report on ‘Connected Health Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are athenahealth, Inc., KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., SAMSUNG, McKesson Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA among others.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Connected Health market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Connected Health market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Connected Health industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Connected Health market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Connected Health market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Connected Health Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

