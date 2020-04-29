Docking Station USB Port Market To Expand With Increasing Use of Advanced Technological Communication Gadgets By A CAGR of 3.05% Throughout 2019-2027

Research Nester has released a report titled “Docking Station USB Port Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Smartphones, laptops, tablets and other advanced technological communication devices in the recent years have been adopted massively by individuals around the globe owing to the advancement in technology that has been observed throughout the years. Presence of multiple devices with individuals along with the dynamic change in the lifestyle of individuals has raised the need for devices that can help to handle connection of multiple devices at a time, such as docking station USB port, which can handle multiple devices and further contribute to help individuals to increase their work productivity.

Additionally, development of new upcoming office spaces, presence of numerous offices around the globe, increasing population, development of BYOD policies in organizations, globalization and the technological advancements observed in docking station USB port are some of the factors anticipated drive the growth of the global docking station USB port market.

The global docking station USB port market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 3.05% across the globe over the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2027. The market is thriving on account of the growing internet penetration which is generating numerous opportunities and is contributing significantly to the growing presence of market players in the online distribution channel, followed by the growing trend of video gaming, which requires multiple devices to be connected to each other, rising demand for docking station USB products in various end user industries, such as healthcare, IT and others, and the advancements in wireless connectivity technology, numerous benefits associated with the docking station USB port are some of the factors anticipated to contribute significantly towards the growth of the global docking station USB port market.

The market, which was valued at USD 8505.6 million in the year 2018 is further expected to garner a value of USD 11128.4 million in the year 2027 and achieve an incremental $ opportunity of USD 344.3 million in the year 2027 as compared to the previous year.

The global docking station USB port market is segmented by USB type into USB 1.0, USB 2.0 and USB 3.0. Among these segments, the USB 3.0 segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.46% over the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2027 and cross a value of USD 7905.5 million by the end of 2027. Moreover, the segment held the largest market share of 68.55% in the year 2018. Apparently, the USB 2.0 segment is estimated to gain an incremental $ opportunity of USD 48.8 million in the year 2027 as compared to the previous year.

Geographically, the global docking station USB port market is segmented by five major regions into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America region, out of which, the market of North America docking station USB port is primarily driven by U.S. and Canada, where U.S. held the largest market share of 80.48% in the year 2018, on account of the as increasing rate of digitalization and the increasing adoption of docking station USB port backed by the growing rate of advancement in the technological versions of USB technology. The market in the region, which held the largest market share of 43.07% in the year 2018, reached a value of USD 20850 million in the year 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 3.32% during the forecast period.

However, concerns for the impact on the need for docking station USB port amongst individuals due to the surge in the sales of smartphones which can also be used as a multiple working device and thereby reduces the need of an average individual to not use other communicable devices, coupled with factors such as the presence of counterfeit products and the compatibility issues observed in the docking station USB ports built by OEMs for laptops are some of the factors are some of the factors estimated to act as a barrier to the growth of the global docking station USB port market.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global docking station USB port market, which includes profiling of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), Toshiba Corporation (TYO: 6502), Qualcomm Technologies (NASDAQ: QCOM), Targus, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (KRX: 005930), Lenovo (HKG: 0992) and Plugable Technologies.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled “Docking Station USB Port Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027”, analyses the overall docking station USB port industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the global docking station USB port market in the near future.

