What is driving the Europe Craft Beer Market Industry Growth?

According to a recent published report by BlueWeave Consulting, The Europe Craft Beer Market projected to grow at a CAGR over 10.35% during the forecast period 2019-2025. According to the report, Germany, UK & Italy are the major countries dominate the Europe craft beer market.

Shifting consumer’s preferences towards a healthy lifestyle is reducing excessive consumption of alcohol owing to increasing demand for beverages, and its great variety of styles, flavors & penetration of new market offerings as compared to usual beer options. Low ABV content of the beverage further balances these flavors and minerals, reducing the risk of cancer, diabetes, heart diseases. Recent self-grooming trend has influenced the younger population to adopt healthier beverages with low alcohol content like craft beer, backed by the influence of digital media.

Rising number of microbreweries across the Europe produces a small amount of beer but emphasize on the quality, taste and new product innovation according to the changing palate of beer drinkers. Thus, rising consumer preference for flavored and low ABV beer and increasing penetration of craft beer will propel the Europe craft beer market over the forecast periods.

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/europe-craft-beer-market-1959/report-sample

Companies such as BrewDog, Chimay Brewery, Duvel Moortgat Brewery, Boston Beer Company, Mikkeller Brewing Company, Beavertown Brewery, AF Brew, Asahi breweries, Himburgs Braukunstkeller, Buxton Brewery, Stone Brewing, Thornbridge Brewery, and Van Pur Brewery are the key players in Europe craft beer industry.

Europe Craft Beer Market: By Product Type

Lager: Lager type of craft beer market size registered at USD 4.12 Billion in 2015. Lagers are made using bottom-fermenting yeast and are fermented at cooler temperatures around 46-550 Pale Lager is the most popular type of lager, boasting a lighter color and body. They are highly carbonated and have a much lighter taste. In 2018 lager holds the largest segment of Europe craft beer market.

Lager type of craft beer market size registered at USD 4.12 Billion in 2015. Lagers are made using bottom-fermenting yeast and are fermented at cooler temperatures around 46-550 Pale Lager is the most popular type of lager, boasting a lighter color and body. They are highly carbonated and have a much lighter taste. In 2018 lager holds the largest segment of Europe craft beer market. Ale: Ale type of craft beer market is projected to grow with a growth rate of over 10.51% during the forecast period, 2019-2025. Ales are the oldest types of beer and have been around for thousands of years. Ales are made using top-fermenting yeast and are fermented at warmer temperatures around 65-760

Ask for Enquire Before Purchase of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/europe-craft-beer-market-1959/enquire-before-purchase

Craft Beer Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

On-Trade: On-Trade distribution channel of craft beer contribute the maximum sales in terms of volume. Europeans usually prefer restaurants, bars, wineries, and breweries to socialize over a beer majorly due to rapid growth of the hospitality sector. Moreover, the growths of microbreweries that offer their own craft beers also contribute to the On-Trade craft beer business.

On-Trade distribution channel of craft beer contribute the maximum sales in terms of volume. Europeans usually prefer restaurants, bars, wineries, and breweries to socialize over a beer majorly due to rapid growth of the hospitality sector. Moreover, the growths of microbreweries that offer their own craft beers also contribute to the On-Trade craft beer business. Off-Trade: Off-Trade distribution channel is witnessing significant growth due rate they offer is much cheaper rate than their On-Trade counterpart. The off-trade market includes all retail outlets like hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, mini markets, kiosks, wines & spirits shops etc.

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826

US/Canada: +1 425 320 4776