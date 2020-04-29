Global Aircraft Leasing Market is projected to reach USD 473.6 million by 2026 | CAGR of 7.5%

Global Aircraft Leasing market is projected to reach the valuation of USD 473.6 million by the year 2026 by growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

An aircraft lease is a contract between three parties: A lender (providing funds to the leasing company), the leasing company (owner of the aircraft) and the lessor (the operator). For the leasing company, its cost of capital must at least be covered by the rent it receives from the lessor.

The simplest way is to lease an aircraft from a leasing company. A contract is established between the lessee and the lessor over a tenor and at an agreed monthly rental fee. The aircraft remains on the lessor’s balance sheet, can be depreciated, and is generally paid by debt. The asset does not appear on the airline’s balance sheet. Lessors typically make monthly or quarterly lease payments. At the end of the contract – which is typically four to eight years – the airline returns the aircraft to the leasing company. This method offers the most flexibility to fleet adjustment for the airline. The possibility of adding a call option exists.

The leading companies of Aircraft Leasing Market are AerCap, Air Lease Corporation, BOC Aviation, GECAS, BBAM LLC, CIT Commercial Air, Aviation Capital Group, Boeing Capital Corporation, Saab aircraft leasing, International lease finance corporation, Dubai aerospace enterprise, Chapman freeborn, Textron financial, General electric capital aviation services (Gecas), Nordic aviation capital, Avolon, Smbc aviation capital, Fly Leasing Limited and other prominent players.

Based on leasing type, the global aircraft leasing market segmented into Wet leasing and Dry leasing. Wet leasing is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. As in Wet Lease, ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) is issued by the lessor. Usually, the leasing term ranges from one month to two years, and the lessor controls the aircraft’s operating authority.

Based on aircraft type, the global aircraft leasing market segmented into narrow-body, wide-body, and others. The narrow-body segment is expected to have the largest market share during the projected period. The wide-body segment includes the aircraft leasing market procured by the aircraft manufacturers. These aircraft OEMs are mostly present in North America and Europe, thereby resulting in higher market size in these regions.

Based on region, the global aircraft leasing market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for the aircraft leasing market during the projected period. Over the years, with growing incomes across the region, there has been an increasing demand for airplane travel in the area, which propels further developments in aircraft leasing. It is anticipated that by 2035, more than 16,000 airplanes would be delivered in the region. Moreover, due to the cheap labor rates, North American airline companies will outsource 60% of their retrofitting activities to Asia, where it has a significantly high source of income.

