Global Canned Mushroom Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period (2019-2025)

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Canned Mushroom Market was valued at $5.3 billion in 2018. This market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2019 to 2025. The canned mushroom market is gaining traction as it contains striking health benefits and is adequate from aesthetic principles. It includes a number of a nutrient such as potassium, and selenium. It also has high-quality protein and essential nutrients such as protein, vitamin B & C, fiber, calcium, and minerals, which are an essential part of a healthy diet and helps in reducing the chances of cardiovascular diseases and high blood pressure. The key factors that are positively driving the growth of the mushroom market include the increasing consumption of processed foods rises in consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of vegetable products.

Moreover, the huge investment by the food industry major players leads to the development in innovative packaging, which also increments the shelf-life of the canned mushroom thus, results in the increase in demand among the consumers. Furthermore, rigorous research and development activities are currently underway to increase the use of mushrooms, which will further fuel the global canned mushroom market. On the other hand, strikingly low shelf-life of mushrooms, lack of proper process management, and lack of consumer awareness are restraining the market from flourishing. Nevertheless, growing concerns of obesity backed by the availability of canned mushrooms throughout all the seasons of the year are expected to lure newer consumers and will create new opportunities for the manufacturer in the market over the forthcoming period.

Some of the leading and promising manufacturers operating in the global canned mushroom market are Costa Group, Okechamp SA., Monterey Mushrooms Inc., Greenyard, Prochamp, The Mushroom Company, Monaghan Mushrooms, Muniraj Mushroom Farm, Dhruv Agro, and Shanghai Finc Food Co., Ltd. Monaghan Mushrooms, Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc., CMP Mushrooms Greenyard NV (Lutece), and Bonduelle SA have been identified as the major companies that are currently ahead of the curve owing to their well-established distribution network and regular indulgence in the activities of mergers and acquisitions.

On the basis of product type, global canned mushroom segmented as Button, Shiitake, Oyster, and Morel & Others. The button mushrooms were the first mushrooms to be commercially exploited on an industrial scale and hence are more popular than other types. This segment is expected to witness significant growth in the market in the coming years owing to the vast rise in demand for processed food products and the increased consumption of white mushrooms, the mushroom market is expected to have significant growth and create opportunities for players operating in the market. In the U.S. and Europe, a major contribution towards mushroom production is seen for the button mushroom. Whereas the global demand for shiitake mushrooms share the second largest market share followed by button mushrooms and are popular in the U.S. and in Western European countries.

The market in North America is expected to dominate the target market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing production and consumption of processed mushroom includes canned mushroom in various countries in this region. Moreover, the market in Europe is also expected to register significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing government initiatives for encouraging mushroom cultivation in various countries in this region. For instance, Government of India launched plan National Horticulture Board (NHB) to improve integrated development of agriculture industry and processing of mushrooms.

