Global Craft Beer Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.76% from 2018-2025

According to a recent published report by BlueWeave Consulting, “Global Craft Beer Market, by Product Type, by Distribution, by Region, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share and Forecast, 2014-2025” The global craft beer market was registered at USD 18.33 billion in 2017 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 22.76% during the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to growing consumer preferences for low alcoholic and flavored beer products. Moreover, rising awareness pertaining to numerous health concerns, increasing government support and social gatherings among youth is fueling the demand for craft beer. Surging demand for craft beer owing to the rising disposable income and consumer’s preferences towards a healthy lifestyle has influenced the people to adopt low content alcohol drinks like craft beer.

Global Craft Beer market is highly competitive, with players developing wide range of verities. Some of the key players operating in the Global Craft Beer ecosystem are D.G. Yuengling and Son, Gambrinus Company, Heineken N.V, Boston Beer Company, Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, and Belgium Brewing. Most of the major vendors in the global craft beer market are actively focused on enhancing their offerings to meet the ongoing demand.

On the basis of product type, the craft beer market has been segmented into Lager, Ale, Stout & Porter and Others. Lager segment dominates the global craft beer with 68.21% market share of the total craft beer market and projected to lead the market over the forecast period 2018-2025. Due to the increase in preference for lower but value based product consumption of alcohol. Moreover, the carbohydrates present in lager are beneficial for health along with other health benefits. Ale is projected to be the fastest growing craft beer market in terms of value with a CAGR over 25% for the forecast period, 2018-2025.

On the basis of region, the craft beer market has been segmental into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the world craft beer with 36.26% market share of the entire craft beer market and projected to lead the market over the forecast period, 2018-2025. Africa is projected to be the fastest growing market with a CAGR over 28% throughout the forecast period due to the increasing penetration in South Africa. The growing consumer awareness regarding the wide selection of flavors and styles of the product is expected to be a crucial factor for market growth in the country.

