Global Halal Food Market Development and Forecast by 2019-2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The global halal food market size worth over USD 700 billion in 2018, anticipated to reach USD 1,060 billion during 2019-2025 at a CAGR of 7.2%.The global halal food market has witnessed a rampant rise in demand for halal-certified products in a fast few years. The increasing population of Muslims across the globe with the increase in disposable income to utilize these products & services is expected to further augment the growth of the market over the coming years. With a large, diverse, and educated consumer base of young Muslims, the Islamic economy can be considered as one of the fastest-growing sects globally, where the Islamic economy is creating vast opportunities for economic growth. These factors are anticipated to be crucial factors backing the halal foods industry growth.

Moreover, with the growing awareness of halal food and it’s positioning as hygienic and healthy food among both Muslim and non-Muslim community increased the consumption and acceptance of halal food among which is expected to drive the demand over the forecast period. However, the primary concern for the manufacturers is to determine the specific standard. Hence, the manufacturers have to constantly update various certifications as leading organizations for halal standardization and accreditation have been taking steps to harmonize the standards. Furthermore, manufacturers have been trying to drive change in the entire value chain of this market, including raw material, product development to finished product packaging, marketing. They are also spreading the benefits of consuming these products along with the creative advertisement that is fueling the halal food market over the forecast period.

The key participants operating in the global halal food market are Nestle, Cargill, Nema Food Company, Midamar, Namet Gida, Banvit Meat and Poultry, Al Islami Foods, BRF, Unilever, Kawan Foods, QL Foods, Ramly Food Processing, China Haoyue Group, Arman Group, Hebei Kangyuan Islamic Food, Tangshan Falide Muslim Food. The leading market players & vendors are focusing on differentiating their products by improving the quality of their products and occupying certificate from the halal certification organisations.

Global Halal Food Market based on Product analysis is segmented as Meat & Alternatives, Milk & Milk Products, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, and Other Food & Beverage Products. Meat & alternatives are expected to be the largest product segment over the forecast period owing to the growing Muslim population which leads to the increase in demand of meat and alternative products.

Global Halal Food Market based on Application analysis is segmented as Processed Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Tourism. Processed food & beverages segment is expected to dominate the global halal food market in fast few years and will continue dominating over the forecast period owing to the growing demand of halal food for convenience as there has been an increasing acceptance of pre-cooked items are expected to fuel growth over the forecast period. Whereas, bakery products segment is expected to be the second largest segment with an increasing demand for ready to eat and packaged products.

Global Halal Food Market based on regional analysis is segmented as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia pacific region is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period with large consumer bases in multiple countries such as Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh and India. Due to the presence of a large number of certified manufacturers and large Muslim population, the halal food market in Asia Pacific is projected to have a significant positive impact on the overall development of the global halal food market in the coming future.

