Global Organic Food Market: Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018- 2024)

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Organic Food Market was valued at US$ 89.80Billion in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2018 to 2024, reaching US$375.98 Billion by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the global organic food market in 2016.

Organic food products are not only suitable for healthy human growth and well-being but also helps to maintain the balance of the ecosystem since the process of organic farming does not create any problem to the soil and prevents water contamination as well due to the avoidance of the use of synthetic inputs in the agriculture that helps to maintain the natural balance of the within the ecosystem and protects dominance of some species over the others. Organic Food production also helps to fight the issue of global warming to some extent because these products are mainly distributed locally which means consumption of less energy on transportation.

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/organic-food-market/report-sample

Major industry players in organic food market are undergoing different strategic initiatives such as the introduction of a wide range of innovative products. For example, Riverford has introduced two different and new type of cheese, these cheeses are hand-crafted by the workers without any inorganic procedure or ingredients. Moreover, the company has also introduced raw honey which is produced from foraged bees within Spain and imported by the UK market.

On the basis of the type of food, the market is segmented into Dairy, Bakery products, Fruits & Vegetables, Snacks, Meats/fish & poultry, Sauce & condiment, processed food, packaged food and some other products like Beverages. Based on the channel of distribution, the market is categorized into online channel, Offline channel, Supermarkets, and Departmental stores. The report further includes the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa & Latin America along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the global organic food market during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global organic food market that involves the detailed analysis of business overview, the financial performance, strategic decisions taken by the company, key products & offerings, segmental revenue breakup by various regions.

Ask for Enquire Before Purchase of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/organic-food-market/enquire-before-purchase

Organic food products are safer than the widely available ones because there is no utilization of fertilizers, pesticides, fungicides, etc. when they are grown. Moreover, there are no traces of chemicals on the cultivation land and the organic animals are also raised without pushing antibiotics or hormones into their system. Organic food products cost 15 to 35 percent more than other products as supply is not being distributed uniformly. Storage cost of these products is also high and certification for growing these products, per acre costs INR 50,000. However, the working Parents are very concerned about the health of their children and willing to spend more to ensure that they get better and safer food than conventional adulterated food.

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826

US/Canada: +1 425 320 4776