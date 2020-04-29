Global Perlite Market Industry Size, Global Trends, Growth, Analysis, Market Share and Market Forecast to 2019 to 2025

Global Perlite market is expected to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization, mostly driven by the upward surge in demand for new constructions across the world. Perlite is a naturally occurring amorphous volcanic glass which swells and becomes porous when heated. The extensive applications of perlite arise owing to its features like the high capacity of expansion when heated, high thermal insulation, high resistance towards water penetration, and light-weight structure. Large-scale investment in infrastructure and agricultural sector by various countries’ government is estimated to trigger the demand of perlite across the globe.

In 2016, Countries like the U.S., Greece, Turkey, Italy, China, and India were among the largest consumers of the industrial mineral, on account of the growing construction industry and rising investments in infrastructure. The Acceleration in the growth of the construction industry, especially in residential construction is anticipated to reflect positively on the growth of the market. In the construction industry, perlite is employed for fire ratings, reduction of noise transmission, insulation, and for applications in under-floor insulation, chimney linings, paint texturing gypsum boards, and others. Positive growth indicators in the construction industry are attributed to the growing urban population, rising industrialization, and huge investments in the construction sector.

Companies such as Imerys Minerals, Keltech Energies, Dupré Minerals, Amol Dicalite, IPM Group of Companies, Bergama Mining Perlite, Supreme Perlite Company, Genper Group, The Schundler Company, and Whittemore Company are the leading players of perlite market across the globe.

On the basis of form, the global perlite market is segmented into Expanded Perlite and Crude Perlite. Expanded perlite segment holds the largest market share of the entire perlite market over the forecast period owing to high insulation, acoustic & exceptional water retention, and greater water density properties. It has a high water density which is beneficial for the healthy growth of plants and henceforth witnesses a high demand from the horticultural sector. Additionally, increasing use of expanded perlite in constructional products like sub-floor heating insulation, lightweight plaster aggregate, roofing shakes, ceiling tiles, mortars & grouts, chimney flue relining, other is anticipated to intensify the growth of expanded perlite market in near future.

Based on the application, the perlite market is bifurcated into Construction, Agriculture & Horticulture, and Industrial. Among them, the construction segment dominates the global perlite market in terms of revenue; owing to the increasing demand for durable, lightweight, and efficient raw materials in the construction industry is anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast timeline. The rising public and private investments in the construction sector of the developing economies of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and South America boost the market growth.

Geographically, the perlite market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia-Pacific is the leading region of the perlite industry during the forecast period 2019-2025. Countries like China, India and, Japan are the leading economies that contribute to the growth of the market in the region. The rise in the demand for perlite can be largely attributed to the growing infrastructure, increasing disposable income and development in the building & construction industries. Additionally, the rising government investments in infrastructural constructions such as the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, Navi Mumbai International Airport, Hyderabad Metro Rail, and Japan’s maglev High-Speed Rail are anticipated to boost the demand in the construction industry in the region.

