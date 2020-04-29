Global Protein Supplement Market Size Worth USD 20,014.21 million By 2025

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Protein Supplement Market was valued at US$ 11,438.16 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of above 7% from 2018 to 2025, reaching US$ 20,014.21 Mn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the protein supplement market in 2017.

Protein comes from the foods we eat, such as rice, soybeans, lentils, etc. To obtain just the protein an extraction process is used and there are a variety of extraction processes available such as cold pressing, concentrates process, or isolates. Protein powder manufacturing is complex. In the case of protein isolates like Whey, the goal is to separate the protein from the whole-food in three following steps namely Water wash, Alcohol wash, and Ionization technique. Each method has considerations such as cost and end product quality. Once the protein is separated it must be filtered.

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/protein-supplement-market/report-sample

The global protein supplement market is dominated by a number of players, amongst them the major players are Glanbia, Plc, NOW Foods, AMCO Proteins, MusclePharm Corporation, Abbott Laboratories etc. Companies in this industry are following different strategies to strengthen their market position. For instance, In April 2016, Abbott Laboratories introduced its new nutrition product line for better sports performance under the brand name MYOPLEX. The products provide nutrition for before, after and during workouts. Most of the major vendors in the Global Protein Supplement are actively focused on enhancing their offerings to meet the ongoing demand.

On the basis of the type of product type, the market is segmented into Whey Protein, Egg Protein, Casein Protein, Soy Protein, Pea Protein & Others. Based on the sources of protein supplement, the market is segmented into Animal Based and Plant Based. Further, the market is bifurcated, on the basis of form into Protein Powder, RTD, Protein Bars, and Others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Sports Nutrition and Functional Foods. On the basis of the distribution channel, the market for a protein supplement is bifurcated into Supermarket, Online Stores, Direct Customer, and Others. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the global protein supplement market during the forecast period.

Ask for Enquire Before Purchase of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/protein-supplement-market/enquire-before-purchase

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into five parts namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East, Africa and Latin America. North America was the largest region in the global protein supplement market in 2017 and it is estimated to grow over a CAGR of 6.9% during 2018-2025.

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826

US/Canada: +1 425 320 4776