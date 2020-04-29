At over 4% CAGR, Global Yogurt Market Size Poised to Touch USD 98.23 Billion by 2025

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Yogurt Market was valued around USD 70.23 Billion in 2017 and is expected to expand at over a CAGR of 4% from 2018 to 2025, by value, reaching around USD 98.23 Billion by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the global yogurt market in 2017.

Yogurt is a sour food product, often sweetened or flavored, prepared via homogenization and fermentation of pasteurized milk. It is rich in calcium and protein. It is consumed in various forms such as beverage, snacks, meal replacement, dessert, protein-rich sports drink, and different other forms. The increase in awareness of the health benefits of yogurt is a key driver of this market. The health benefits associated with eating yogurt include healthy digestion, lower risk of type 2 diabetes. It also helps in protection against colorectal cancer, prevention & treatment of osteoporosis, enhanced weight & fat loss, improved immune system, and reduction of high blood pressure & bad cholesterol. Yogurt can be consumed without any changes in the diet pattern and can immediately be introduced as a supplement to the traditional diet as a nutritious and healthy product and thus, will trigger the market growth of yogurt over the forecast period.

Major industry players in the global Yogurt market are adopting different strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, launches and collaborations for strategic expansion in the Yogurt market. For instance, Nestle had successfully launched Greek yogurt named Grekyo, just after Epigamia entered the Indian market. Most of the major vendors in the Global Yogurt Market are actively focused on enhancing their offerings to meet the ongoing demand.

On the basis of the type of product type, the market is segmented into Flavoured Yogurt, Regular Yogurt & Low Fat/ Fat-Free Yogurt. Based on the form of yogurt, the market is segmented into Set Yogurt, Greek Yogurt, Frozen Yogurt, Yogurt Drinks, and Others. Further, the market is bifurcated, on the basis of packaging type into Cup, Pouch, Bottles, and Others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into Supermarket & Hypermarket, Convenience Store, and Online Store. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the global yogurt market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the Global Yogurt market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The North American Yogurt market was the most prominent market in 2017 with 33% market share and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.8%.

