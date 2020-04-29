India Bakery Products Market Trend, Opportunity and Forecast by 2018-2025

According to the upcoming market report by BlueWeave Consulting, The India Bakery Products Market estimated to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The Southern region is the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the India bakery market in 2018.

The bakeries products are fast catching up with the popularity trend as consumer taste and lifestyle of Indians are rapidly changing. The increasing penetration of international bakery café chains in India like Café Coffee Day, Monginis, and Barista etc has led the proliferation of bakery products in the country. A shift has also been witnessed towards the consumption of bakery items due to the rising influence of western culture. Additionally, the rising health-consciousness of the consumers has encouraged the manufacturers to focus on developing healthier products including brown, multi-grain, and whole wheat bread.

Companies such as Parle Products Private Limited, Britannia Industries Limited, Surya Food and Agro Limited, ITC Limited, Monginis Foods Private Limited, Bonn Nutrients Private Limited, Elite Foods Private Limited, Anmol Industries Limited, Saj Food Products Private Limited, and Dream Bake Private Limited are the key players in India bakery product industry. In term of volume, Parle dominates the biscuit market and Britannia Industries Limited dominates the bread market in India over the projected period. Companies in this industry are following different strategies to strengthen their market position.

On the basis of the Product, the bakery market is categories as Biscuits, Cakes, and Pastries, Bread and Rolls, Rusks and others. Biscuits product market accounted for the maximum market share in 2018 and it is projected to dominate the Indian market over the forecast period. On Sales channel basis market is segmented as Retail stores, Specialty store and On-line distributor. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North, West, East, and South along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the India bakery market during the forecast period. The Southern region is the largest region in India Bakery market in 2018

Southern Region of the bakery market accounted for the maximum market share in 2018 and it is projected to dominate the Indian market over the forecast period. Changing consumer taste about baked products and the working population in big cities prefer on-the-go foods like pies, snacks and cakes will propel the market. The arrival of bakery product manufacturing multinationals, rising popularity of quick-service restaurants, modern retail trade, tourism, changing urban lifestyles fuelled the growth of packaged bakery food industry. Andhra Pradesh had emerged as the “most-preferred” tourist destination in the southern region of India and the consumption pattern has been shifted from raw food to processed food that will drive the bakery market industry for the forecasted period.

Eastern region is the fastest growing region for the bakery product market in India owing to changing consumer taste preference about various desserts and the diversification of food consumption patterns backed by increasing economic growth among people will lead the bakery industry market in Eastern Indian region.

