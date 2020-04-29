India Biscuits Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Forecast to 2025

India is the second largest producer of biscuits in the world after the US. Biscuit industry is one of the largest food industries in India instead of volatility in Raw material prices & shift in tax slab due to GST. India is a transitional market as far as biscuit consumption is concerned. The shift in consumption towards bakery products owing to better appeal, taste, and convenience is a significant driver of the market growth. The fast-paced lifestyle and impact of urbanization have increased the demand for crackers and other baked goods.

The consumers are more conscious than ever before and the availability of biscuits with functional ingredients such as wheat, oats, and multi-grains, honey, etc. appeal to health-conscious consumers who choose such biscuits as a healthy snacking option. Furthermore, Rise in the innovation of biscuits product offerings, increasing per capita household income, the surge in consumer spending on food products will lead the market over the forecast period.

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/india-biscuits-market-bwc19105/report-sample

Companies such as Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., Britannia Industries, ITC Limited, Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd., Surya Food & Agro Ltd., Anmol Biscuits Ltd., SAJ FOOD PRODUCTS (P) LTD, UNIBIC Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Dukes Products India Limited, and Mrs Bector Food Specialities ltd., Patanjali, Dukes, Horlicks, Karachi Bakery are the leading players in the India biscuits market.

On the basis of category, the India biscuits market has been segmented into premium biscuits and non-premium biscuits. Non-premium biscuits dominate the market over the forecast period 2019-2025. Due to Large population base which majorly comprises rural population creates a huge demand for an affordable biscuit. Premium biscuits are projected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to variation in premium biscuit products, increasing awareness among consumers, widening of distribution channels coupled with high visibility and accessibility of biscuits in retail outlets are further forecast to drive the market in the coming years.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the India biscuits market has been segmented into Retail Stores, Specialty Retailers, and Online Distributors. The retail store’s channel is witnessing high growth. Retail stores have high growth potential due to the presence of large middle-income group further new wave of expansion through the compact store format will favor the biscuits demand in retail stores. Convenience stores represent the largest segment followed by supermarkets and hypermarkets owing to the rising number of health-conscious consumers, expanding the working population and increasing urbanization are boosting the country’s biscuits market. Apart from normal stores e-commerce is the next big sector in India.

Ask for Enquire Before Purchase of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/india-biscuits-market-bwc19105/enquire-before-purchase

Northern Region accounted for the maximum market share in 2018 and it is projected to dominate the Indian market over the forecast period. Owing to the escalation in product innovations, and high disposable income. Changing consumer taste about baked products and the working population in big cities prefer on-the-go foods will propel the market. With increasing purchasing power, consumers are readily paying for taste and quality products. The arrival of biscuits manufacturing multinationals, modern retail trade, changing urban lifestyles fuelled the growth of the biscuit industry.

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826

US/Canada: +1 425 320 4776