Mobile Video Surveillance Market 2026 – Explore Most Recent Information with List Of Key Players Are Avigilon, Axis Communications, Bosch Security Systems, Dahua

Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market is accounted for $1,401 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3,196.93 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors fueling the market are increasing demand of intelligent and scalable mobile video surveillance solutions, rising demand for cloud-based mobile video surveillance solutions, and growing adoption for IP cameras. However, high initial cost and privacy issues related to the usage of data provided by these systems hamper the growth of mobile video surveillance market.

Mobile Video Surveillance is an appliance which enables embedded image capture capabilities that allows video images or extracted information to be compressed, stored or transmitted over communication networks or digital data link. Digital video surveillance systems are used for any type of monitoring.

Based on the application, drones segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. A drone is a flying robot that can be remotely controlled or fly autonomously through software-controlled flight plans in their embedded systems, working in conjunction with onboard sensors and GPS.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the constantly during the forecast period. Continuous rising demand for mobile video surveillance systems in the transportation sector, increasing terrorist and crime activities, increased government spending on security equipment and initiatives to implement security cameras in public places help to drive the mobile video surveillance market in Asia Pacific region.

Some of the key players in Global Mobile Video Surveillance market are Avigilon, Axis Communications, Bosch Security Systems, Dahua, Flir, Hanwha Techwin, Hikvision, Infinova, elco, Tyco International and United Technologies.

Systems Covered:

– Analog Video Surveillance

– IP Video Surveillance

Applications Covered:

– Buses

– Drones

– Police Cars

– Trains and Trams

– Transport Vehicles

Offerings Covered:

– Hardware

– Service

– Software

End Users Covered:

– Transportation

– Law Enforcement

– Industrial

– Military and Defense

